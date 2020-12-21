Ninety-six years ago Monday — Dec. 21, 1924 — a distinguished panel of 21 coaches and sportswriters named an llini football star as the inaugural recipient of the “Tribune Trophy."
Wrote the Chicago Tribune’s Harvey Woodruff in his lede: “Harold (Red) Grange of the University of Illinois was the Big Ten football player of greatest value to his team during the season of 1924.”
Grange’s 1924 statistics were greatly enhanced by his Week 3 performance against Michigan. That, of course, was the day the University of Illinois dedicated Memorial Stadium. On that afternoon of Oct. 18, No. 77 rushed for 212 yards, passed for 64 yards and returned three kickoffs for 125 more yards, scoring five touchdowns altogether. In the six games Grange played in 1924, the Illini advanced the football 7 1/2 yards every time he touched the ball.
Ironically, the runner-up for the award was an Illini freshman teammate of Grange in 1922. Ralph “Moon” Baker, a halfback who eventually transferred from Illinois to Northwestern, possessed triple-threat skills, spearheading the school’s emergence in the mid-1920s.
As a sophomore in 1924, Baker gained particular notoriety when he drop-kicked two field goals against Notre Dame’s famed “Four Horsemen” squad at Chicago’s Soldier Field. Northwestern lore indicates that Baker’s feisty effort that day against the Fighting Irish ultimately inspired a Chicago writer to nickname NU’s teams the “Wildcats”, instead of more commonly referring to them as the “Purple” or the “Fighting Methodists”.
Grange's selection as the “Tribune Trophy” winner — known as the “Silver Football”— was not unanimous.
Big Ten coaches, who were not allowed to choose one of their own players for the award, swung their support toward Grange. Six of the nine votes went to the “Galloping Ghost," while the remaining ballots were split between Baker, Iowa’s Leland Parkin, Purdue’s Ralph Claypool and Chicago’s Harry Thomas. Big Ten sportswriters’ votes leaned most heavily to Grange, then to Baker.
Since 1924, the only Illini to be similarly named Big Ten football’s MVP have included Alex Agase (1946), Bill Burrell (1959), Dick Butkus (1963), Jim Grabowski (1965), Don Thorp (1983) and Rashard Mendenhall (2007).
