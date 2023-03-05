Sunday’s game at Purdue marks the Illini men’s basketball’s final regular-season game of 2022-23.
While the Boilermakers have already wrapped up the Big Ten crown, a victory against fifth-ranked Purdue would be another jewel in the crown for Illinois. It already has Top 25 wins this season against No. 8 UCLA, No. 2 Texas, No. 14 Wisconsin, No. 24 Rutgers and No. 21 Northwestern.
In terms of regular-season finales during the last 50 years, the Illini have been involved in a number of memorable season-wrapping matchups, though several rise to what we at Illini Legends, Lists & Lore suggest as Top 10 favorites.
Here are our choices, ranked one through 10. How would you rank them?
➜ 1. March 6, 2022 (Illinois 74, Iowa 72): Thanks to Nebraska’s upset victory at Wisconsin earlier in the day, No. 20 Illinois’ Sunday night win against No. 24 Iowa gave the Illini a share of their 18th Big Ten title. Senior Day honorees Alfonso Plummer (15 points) and Kofi Cockburn (21) led the scoring attack, but classmates Da’Monte Williams’ crucial free throw and Trent Frazier’s victory-securing rebound were key plays at the end.
➜ 2. March 6, 2005 (Ohio State 65, Illinois 64): It wasn’t a victory, but we’re compelled to move the Illini’s heart-breaking loss 18 years ago in Columbus, Ohio, to runner-up status. Matt Sylvester’s three-pointer with 5.1 seconds left handed top-ranked Illinois its first loss in 30 games.
➜ 3. March 3, 2002 (Illinois 67, Minnesota 66): The unpredictable Illini completed their unbelievable turnaround with a nearly impossible finish. Capped by Frank Williams’ game-winning drive with 2.9 seconds left, Illinois scored the game’s final 10 points to overtake host Minnesota and clinch its second consecutive league title. Illinois had begun the Big Ten season with a 5-4 record but finished at 11-5.
➜ 4. March 7, 2004 (Illinois 64, Ohio State 63): In the 2004 regular-season finale at Value City Arena, Deron Williams’ free throw with 16 seconds left provided the Illini with their first outright Big Ten title in 52 years. The Buckeyes rallied from a 17-point deficit, but James Augustine’s roadblock of a driving Brandon Fuss-Cheatham with five ticks left on the clock stopped the bleeding.
➜ 5. March 4, 2001 (Illinois 67, Minnesota 59): Fifth-ranked Illinois completed a 13-3 Big Ten campaign with an eight-point win at The Barn in Minneapolis. Frank Williams delivered eight of his team-high 15 points inside the final five-and-a-half minutes and Sean Harrington hit some big three-pointers. Rookie Illini coach Bill Self joined the Illini’s Doug Mills (1937) and Purdue’s Lee Rose (1979) as the only men to win a conference title in his first Big Ten season.
➜ 6. March 10, 1984 (Illinois 81, Wisconsin 57): An Assembly Hall crowd of 16,116, got to see their Illini cut down the nets after a convincing 24-point win against the Badgers. The victory gave Illinois a share of its first Big Ten championship in 21 years. Efrem Winters propelled Illinois by scoring 25 points in 26 minutes of action.
➜ 7. March 11, 1989 (Illinois 89, Michigan 73): With Kendall Gill back in the lineup, the fourth-ranked Flyin’ Illini startled a sellout crowd at Crisler Arena by throttling No. 8 Michigan. Little did anyone know that the two teams would meet for a third time three weeks later, this time in an NCAA tournament semifinal round matchup.
➜ 8. Feb. 24, 1998 (Illinois 82, Indiana 72): While this regular-season closer clinched a tie for a Big Ten title, it’s probably more memorable for the intentional body brush that Hoosier coach Bob Knight had with official Ted Valentine on his way off the floor at halftime. Knight eventually collected two additional game-ejecting technical fouls midway through the second half. Matt Heldman, Jerry Hester and Kevin Turner led the Illini’s balanced attack with 16 points apiece.
➜ 9. March 9, 2003 (Illinois 84, Minnesota 60): In Brian Cook’s final home game as an Illini, the eventual Big Ten Player of the Year scored 22 points and claimed the conference’s individual scoring crown. It also turned out to be Illinois coach Bill Self’s final game at the Assembly Hall. A few week’s later, he replaced Roy Williams as the new coach at Kansas.
➜ 10. March 9, 1996 (Minnesota 67, Illinois 66): Sam Jacobson’s game-winning jumper in the final seconds gave the Gophers a one-point win and spoiled Lou Henson’s final Illini regular-season finale. It was Minnesota’s first victory in Champaign since 1978. Afterwards, Henson disappointingly took his bows in a melancholy post-game ceremony that included several of his former Illini players.
Illini birthdays
Sunday: Tim Simpson, football (54)
Monday: Dusty Bensko, baseball (40)
Tuesday: Tony Dallago, wrestling (32)
Wednesday: Aspen Burkett-Miles, track & field
Thursday: Ed Bond, WDWS (68)
Friday: Sam Carson II, football (37)
Saturday: Mike Lehmann, track & field (63)
By Mike Pearson, author of Illini Legends, Lists & Lore