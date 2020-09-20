Thirty years ago this week — Sept. 22, 1990 — the 15th-ranked Illini football team had to battle back from a 21-7 deficit to beat Southern Illinois at Memorial Stadium, 56-21. An NCAA record-setting eight-touchdown performance by Howard Griffith helped fans forget about Illinois’ poor start. The Illini victory over the Salukis ultimately lifted them to No. 13 in the following Monday’s Associated Press rankings.
Historically speaking, since 1942, the Illini football team has had positive results in games when it’s been ranked in the AP Top 25, winning 81 of its 131 games in that scenario. Its overall winning percentage as a ranked team is .626 (81 victories, 48 losses and two ties).
Here’s a breakdown of the past ranked Illini squads in various other categories:
1) When a Top 25 Illini team has played at Memorial Stadium, its cumulative record is 44-19-1 (.695). In true road games as a Top 25 club, Illinois is 33-23-1 (.588).
2) Illinois’ winning percentage rises to .709 when it has had a ranking of No. 10 or better (38-15-2 record). On the 10 occasions when UI’s opponent also is ranked in the top 10, the Illini have a 3-6-1 record (.350). The last time that happened was Nov. 11, 1989, when No. 3 Michigan topped No. 8 Illinois, 24-10.
3) A Top 25 Illini football squad is 22-16-1 against non-conference opponents (.577) and 59-32-1 versus Big Ten foes (.647).
4) Month-by-month, Top 25 Illinois teams are 0-1 in August (.000), 13-11 in September (.542), 35-20-1 in October (.634), 29-12-1 in November (.702) and 4-4 in January (.500).
5) Illinois’ two ties as a Top 25 team were both 0-0 deadlocks. In 1947, the sixth-ranked Illini tied No. 5 Army at Yankee Stadium. And in 1951 at Columbus, No. 3 Illinois drew with unranked Ohio State. It was the only blemish on UI’s 9-0-1 record that included a 40-7 drubbing of Stanford in the Rose Bowl.
Illini BirthdaysSunday: Marty Schiene, golf (62)
Monday: Bren Spillane, baseball (24)
Tuesday: Tyra Perry, softball coach
Wednesday: Luke Ford, football (21)
Thursday: Kiwane Garris, basketball (46)
Friday: Nick Smith, basketball (38)
Saturday: Jim Sheppard, public address announcer (72)