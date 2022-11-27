Prior to Tuesday night’s game at State Farm Center, Syracuse and Illinois’ men’s basketball programs have met three other times in a series that dates back to 1978. One of those games, however, stands head and shoulders about the others: March 26, 1989.
The 1988-89 Orange and the Flyin’ Illini were mirror images of one another. Quick. Up-tempo. Vertically endowed. Adroit passers. Six-foot-nine stars Derrick Coleman and Billy Owens gave Syracuse a height advantage, but both squads’ rosters were filled with wonderfully talented players.
Coming into the game with a 30-7 record, coach Jim Boeheim’s team featured five double-figure scorers. Guards Sherman Douglas and Stephen Thompson both averaged 18 points, followed by Coleman at 17, Owens at 13 and 6-6 guard Matt Roe with 11 points.
The 31-4 Illini had overflowing talent, too, but injuries and an unfortunate family matter faced Illinois for this particular Sunday afternoon Elite Eight game that would decide the Final Four’s last participant. Center Lowell Hamilton, who had injured his ankle two days earlier against Louisville, did not practice Saturday afternoon and was listed as doubtful for Sunday. Kenny Battle, who tweaked his right knee in a freak injury the previous Thursday, would play but be hobbled. Then, following Friday night’s game, Larry Smith learned that his mother had been hospitalized with a stroke.
“We’ve had to deal with adversity before, so it’s no big thing to us,” Illini guard Kendall Gill said. “When bridges like that are in front of you, you just have to cross them.”
Syracuse dominated the first 10 minutes of the game, forging to a 12-point lead, then ultimately hanging on to a seven-point advantage at halftime.
“In the first half, we didn’t play the defense we could,” Illinois guard Nick Anderson said. “In the second half, we woke up.”
Gill, who had been burned by Douglas’ penetrations to the basket in the first half, stepped up in the last 20 minutes to hold the Orange star to only one basket and five points.
On the offensive end of the court in the second half, Anderson and Battle significantly boosted their respective contributions. Anderson, the team’s top rebounder with 16, nailed six of his final nine shots for 16 points, while Battle added 17 final-stanza points to finish with 28. His biggest pair of points were two free throws with 15 seconds left that gave Illinois its final three-point winning margin, 89-86.
“At Saturday’s press conference, I said that usually the guy who’s hurt is the guy who beats you,” Boeheim said after the game, “and that, unfortunately, came true. We expected Anderson and Gill to score, but Battle was the guy that got away from us.”
Illini assistant coach Jimmy Collins doled out respect for his boss, Lou Henson, in the postgame locker room.
“Lou has always been an emotional coach, but the closer you get to the water, the more you want to drink,” Collins said. “That’s why he was maybe more keyed up today.”
Anderson was chosen as the Most Valuable Player of the Midwest Regional and was joined on the All-tournament all-star unit by teammates Gill and Battle.
When the Illini plane landed at Willard Airport in Savoy that night, nearly 5,000 fans were on hand to greet their heroes. Many of them were on hand a few days later when Illinois took flight for Seattle and the Final Four.
