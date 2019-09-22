Born 82 years ago on Monday —Sept. 23, 1937 — was Illini wrestling legend Werner Holzer.
Holzer, a 1955 state champion at Chicago’s Carl Schurz High School, lettered at the University of Illinois in 1957, ’58 and ’59 for coach Buell “Pat” Patterson. He posted a career record of 71-7 and his .910 career winning percentage ranks second only in Illini history to Isaiah Martinez (.975).
An ROTC student, Holzer captured Big Ten titles as a sophomore (147 pounds) and junior (157), and he placed third in 1957 NCAA tournament competition.
After receiving a marketing degree in 1959 from Illinois, Holzer enlisted in the U.S. Army. He co-founded Chicago Mayor Daley’s Youth Foundation Wrestling Club in 1965, then got re-involved as a competitor. Holzer captured the ’66 AAU title in Greco-Roman competition and also placed fourth at the World Championships in ’66. He earned a spot on America’s 1968 Olympic Wrestling Team, finishing sixth in the Greco-Roman division.
In 1969, Holzer founded the National Federation of Wrestling Clubs and became coach of a U.S. team that traveled to the Soviet Union. From 1980-86, he served as president of the U.S. Wrestling Federation and was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame on May 15, 1993.
“Werner Holzer’s contributions to our sport cannot be measured by his wrestling and coaching career alone,” said Lee Roy Smith, executive director of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame. “He possessed a great desire and motivation to advance the developmental structures and opportunities so that wrestlers could excel at every level of the sport. His persistence to help the sport’s National Governing Body (USA Wrestling) attain a new culture of leadership and opportunities in the 1970s and 1980s should never be forgotten.”
As a businessman, Holzer operated his own carpet company in Chicago and sold real estate in Illinois and Colorado.
He and his wife, Dottie, had six children. They moved from Chicago to a horse ranch south of Denver so that he could help his daughter who battled cerebral palsy. The couple did volunteer work for Catholic Charities for several years.
Holzer died at his home in San Diego at the age of 81 on Oct. 29, 2018.
