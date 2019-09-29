The month of October is noted for its tricks and treats, so as we head into the 10th month of 2019, we remember the most dramatic touchdowns that have caused Oktoberfest celebrations for the Illini football program.
Oct. 1, 2011: Nathan Scheelhaase’s 1-yard touchdown with 13 seconds left culminated an 18-point comeback and a 38-35 Illini victory over Northwestern.
Oct. 3, 2015: Geronimo Allison’s touchdown grab with just 10 seconds remaining helped Illinois stun visiting Nebraska, 14-13.
Oct. 5, 1996: In the first-ever overtime game in Big Ten history, Scott Weaver hit Jason Dulick with the game-winning score in a 46-43 home victory against Indiana.
Oct. 8, 1966: Bob Naponic scored the game’s only TD, climaxing Illinois’ 74-yard drive in the final 61 / 2 minutes that beat Ohio State, 10-9.
Oct. 10, 1992: Jeff Arneson’s 96-yard return of a fumble turned an apparent Ohio State touchdown drive into a 7-0 lead, leading Illinois past No. 21 Ohio State in Columbus, 18-16.
Oct. 15, 1983: Thomas Rooks swept around right end for a 21-yard touchdown with just 1:06 left, resulting in a stunning 17-13 victory over No. 6 Ohio State.
Oct. 18, 1924: On the opening kickoff of the dedication game of Memorial Stadium, Red Grange scooped up a bounding football and rambled 90 yards into the end zone to give Illinois an early 7-0 lead over Michigan. The Illini wound up with a historic 39-14 victory.
Oct. 19, 1946: Julius Rykovich blasted into the end zone from the 3-yard line with less than 2 minutes remaining to help Illinois upset No. 20 Wisconsin.
Oct. 23, 1999: Rocky Harvey accentuated his game-winning 54-yard touchdown run by diving into the end zone, capping Illinois’ come-from-behind 35-29 victory at Michigan.
Oct. 23, 1993: On 4th and 15, Johnny Johnson tossed a game-winning touchdown to Jim Klein, lifting the Illini past host Michigan, 24-21.
Oct. 27, 1956: The third of three touchdowns by Abe Woodson launched Illinois over top-ranked Michigan State, 20-13.
Oct. 28, 1967: Davis Jackson’s 1-yard plunge with 34 seconds left in the game catapulted Illinois past host Ohio State, 17-13.
Illini Birthdays
Sunday: Jason Shannon, track & field (21)
Monday: Tim Dobry, baseball (47)
Tuesday: John Mackovic, football coach (76)
Wednesday: Trulon Henry, football (35)
Thursday: Ron Guenther, football/athletics director (74)
Friday: Danielle Brochu, softball
Saturday: Tonya Williams, track & field
By Mike Pearson, author of Illini Legends, Lists & Lore