Thirty-nine years ago this week — Dec. 25, 1983 — Illini football player Don Thorp won The Chicago Tribune’s Silver Football Award, symbolic of the Big Ten’s top player. The defensive tackle from Buffalo Grove High School led Illinois to a perfect 9-0 conference record and a berth in the 1984 Rose Bowl.
Thorp became the sixth Illini player to capture the honor. Red Grange, the first winner, edged out Northwestern’s Ralph Baker. Other Illini honorees have included Alex Agase (1946), Bill Burrell (1959), Dick Butkus (1963), Jim Grabowski (1965) and Rashard Mendenhall (2007).
Big Ten head coaches choose the Silver Football winners. Each coach selects a first and second choice but may not vote for one of his own players. In the event of a tie, the Big Ten and/or The Tribune sports staff casts an extra ballot.
The presentation of the Tribune’s Silver Football predated the Heisman Trophy by 11 years. Players from eight different Big Ten schools were chosen during the first eight years of the award from 1924-31, but Ohio State and Michigan athletes began piling up multiple honors beyond that.
From Wes Fesler in 1930 to Justin Fields in 2020, 22 different Buckeye stars have been winners. Michigan ranks second with 19 honorees, including the last two in a row — Aidan Hutchinson in 2021 and Blake Corum in 2022. Schools ranking directly behind Ohio State and Michigan are Iowa (10 winners), Wisconsin (9), Illinois (7) and Indiana (7).
Through 99 years of the award, a pair of players shared the award on two occasions. In 2009, Michigan’s Brandon Graham and Penn State’s Daryll Clark split the prize, and in 2016, Penn State’s Saquon Barkley and Ohio State’s J.T. Barrett were co-winners.
Predictably, offensive players have been the most frequent Silver Football winners. Since the end of World War II, offensive players have outdistanced defenders, 72 to seven.
Chicago running back Jay Berwanger, the 1935 Silver Football winner, was the first Big Ten player to also be chosen as the Heisman Trophy recipient. Since then a dozen others have been double winners, including Archie Griffin who swept both honors in 1974 and 1975.
Illini Birthdays
Saturday: Filmel Johnson, football (52)
Sunday: Richard Semrau, basketball (35)
Monday: Tiffany Nesfield, track & field
Tuesday: Kevin Cosgrove, football coach (67)
Wednesday: Mike Hopkins, football (54)
Thursday: Henry Jones, football (55)
Friday: Veronica Ruelius, softball