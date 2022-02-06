A walk-on who became one of the most unheralded offensive linemen of the 1970s celebrates his 69th birthday on Sunday.
Stu Levenick, who measured 6 feet, 3 inches and 247 pounds as a senior guard for coach Bob Blackman in 1975, came to the University of Illinois from Washington, Ill., as a non-scholarship 180-pound quarterback.
It’s a bit surprising that Levenick didn’t instead head north to Madison, Wis., to play for Wisconsin. That’s where his grandfather played baseball and an uncle and cousin played for the Badgers. His younger brother, Tom, eventually became an Ohio State Buckeye.
“I wanted to play football, and I thought I’d go to Wisconsin, but my dad worked for Caterpillar in Peoria, and so I grew up in Illinois and naturally, that’s the direction I went when it was time to go to school,” Levenick said in 2018.
Blackman foresaw Levenick’s potential and offered him a scholarship. That’s when Levenick jumped into the Illinois starting line alongside Revie Sorie and Joe Hatfield, blocking for a bevy of running backs that included Lonnie Perrin, Steve Greene and Chubby Phillips. Levenick was so respected by his teammates that they elected him to serve as Illinois’ offensive co-captain with defensive lineman Dean March.
Though the Illini weren’t particularly impressive during Levenick’s two letter-winning years in 1974 (6-4-1) and 1975 (5-6), they did post a cumulative record of 8-7-1 in Big Ten play. Four of the Illini’s seven losses those two seasons came at the hands of highly ranked Ohio State and Michigan.
Levenick was considered a decent NFL prospect and was chosen in ninth round of the league’s 1976 draft by the Baltimore Colts. Instead, he chose to take advantage of his education.
Levenick originally studied engineering, but when he suffered a knee injury at the beginning of the 1973 season, he chose to discover business-type electives, taking classes in investment banking and insurance. Upon graduation, he joined his father at Caterpillar.
Levenick steadily rose through the ranks to a position of Group President. He retired from Caterpillar in 2015 after 37 years.
In 2017, UI’s College of Agriculture, Consumer and Environmental Sciences presented him with its Career Achievement Award. He presented a $5 million gift towards the construction of the Henry Dale and Betty Smith Football Performance Center in 2018.
“I was a product of a great institution, a great program and a lot of people helped me along the way and maybe in some small way I’m returning the favor here,” he said.
Levenick and his wife, Nancy, are now part-time residents of Naples, Fla., where he continues to serve as an advisor for various corporate boards.
Here’s a look at Illinois’ most decorated offensive linemen of the 1970s:
➜ Larry McCarren, center (First team All-Big Ten, 1972)
➜ Revie Sorey, guard (First team All-Big Ten, 1973)
➜ Stu Levenick, tackle (Second team All-Big Ten, 1975)
➜ Jerry Finis, tackle (Second team All-Big Ten, 1976)
➜ Kevin Pancratz, guard (Second team All-Big Ten, 1976 and 1977)
➜ Gary Jurczyk, guard (Second team All-Big Ten, 1977)
Illini Birthdays
Sunday: Tailon Leitzsey, football (23)
Monday: Justin Hardee, football (28)
Tuesday: Brian Randle, basketball (37)
Wednesday: Shanna Pickett, track & field
Thursday: Lawrence McCullough, football (65)
Friday: D.J. Richardson, basketball (31)
Saturday: Greg Lewis, football (42)
