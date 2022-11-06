As Brad Underwood’s team prepares to open the University of Illinois’ 118th men’s basketball season Monday evening at State Farm Center, the 2022-23 campaign marks the silver anniversary of the school’s 1998 Big Ten championship team.
Because of the departure of three-time team Most Valuable Player Kiwane Garris and classmate Chris Gandy to graduation, Big Ten media predicted 25 years ago that the Illini would finish in the bottom half of the conference standings. Second-year coach Lon Kruger did return seven underrated seniors to his 1997-98 squad, including an upperclassmen quintet of Jerry Hester, Brian Johnson, Jarrod Gee, Kevin Turner and Matt Heldman that comprised the starting lineup in 31 of Illinois’ 33 games that season and accounted for 84 percent of its scoring.
The 1997 portion of Illini’s 1997-98 season began slowly, losing to formidable teams from Louisville, St. John’s, St. Louis, Missouri and UCLA. Illinois was only 3-2 through its first five Big Ten games in January, but then strung together 10 victories in its last 11 regular-season games to finish in a tie with Michigan State in the final conference standings.
Here’s a 2022 look at several of the members of the 1997-98 Illini and what they’re doing today:
➜ Lon Kruger: After departing Champaign in 2000 to take the coaching job of the NBA’s Atlanta Hawks (2000-03) Kruger finished his career with college stints at UNLV (2004-11) and Oklahoma (2011-21). His collegiate coaching career ended with 674 victories and 432 losses.
➜ Kevin Turner: The first-team All-Big Ten selection and 1997-98 team co-MVP is now an iron worker in Chicago and has three kids, ages 15, 13 and 3.
➜ Jerry Hester: The team’s co-MVP and third-team all-conference pick finished his career 10th on UI’s career scoring list with 1,415 points. He now operates the highly successful Hester Insurance Group in Chicago.
➜ Matt Heldman: One of Illinois’ top three-point shooters that season, Heldman and his father, Otis, died in an automobile accident in Libertyville in October 1999.
➜ Brian Johnson: A three-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree and the 1998 winner of the Kenny Battle Inspiration Award, Johnson currently is senior director of engineering at Gloo in Barrington Hills.
➜ Jarrod Gee: He averaged eight points and five rebounds per game for the 1998 Big Ten champions. After a recent stint as a patrol officer in Stafford, Texas, Gee now serves as a youth intervention specialist for the Chicago Public School System.
➜ Jelani Boline: A senior member and participant in 28 of Illinois’ 33 games that season, Boline resides today in Fort Worth, Texas, with his wife and two sons.
➜ David Freeman: The seventh senior member of the 1997-98 Illini squad and a product of Champaign Central High School now is a professional actor and producer in West Hollywood, Calif., and the strategic advisor for Mesh++.
➜ Arias Davis: The lone junior 25 years ago for the Illini was a 2016 inductee into the Waycross-Ware County Sports Hall of Fame in Georgia.
➜ Victor Chukwudebe: A sophomore forward that year and a participant in all 33 games, he’s now an administrator for Success Academy in South Bend, Ind.
➜ Jeff Reichardt: The 1997-98 sophomore is now a project and program manager for IBM Global Business Services in the Chicagoland area.
➜ Sergio McClain: McClain played in all 33 games that season and averaged three points and three rebounds. In 2011, he developed the 217309 Pipeline Foundation in honor of his father, former Illini assistant coach Wayne McClain.
➜ Awvee Storey: Though his stay at Illinois was brief, Storey went on to star at Arizona State and then play in the NBA (2004-08). Today, he is an assistant coach for the Maine Celtics of the NBA G League.
➜ Rich Beyers: A freshman on the 1997-98 Illini who eventually transferred to play at Illinois State, Beyers most recently coached basketball at Father McGivney High School in Glen Carbon.
Illini Birthdays
Sunday: Ty McMillin, football (70)
Monday: Mike Levanti, football (71)
Tuesday: Ken Blackman, football (50)
Wednesday: James McCourt, football (25)
Thursday: Asia Thomas, track & field
Friday: Christian DiLauro, football (28)
Saturday: Jayden Epps, basketball (19)
By Mike Pearson, author of Illini Legends, Lists & Lore (Third Edition now available in stores). Get more Illini birthdays, trivia and historical tidbits daily on Twitter @IlliniLegends and @Spartifacts2022. His website is www.SportsLLL.com.