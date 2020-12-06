Seventy-four years ago on Sunday — Dec. 6, 1946 — the Whiz Kids reunited at Huff Gym.
Wrote Daily Illini staffer (and future NBC-TV star) Gene Shalit the next day, “The Whiz Kids came back to Huff Gym last night. And before 7,785 fans — the largest home crowd in Illinois’s history — they proved that they are indeed the wizards of old. It took them only 20 minutes to humble Cornell College, 49-13, and then they retired for the night.”
The 87-39 victory was the first appearance for the Whiz Kids senior quartet of Andy Phillip, Jack Smiley, Ken Menke and Gene Vance since March 1, 1943, the date they’d last played together as a unit. A call to service during World War II prompted their departure.
Coach Doug Mills’ 1942-43 Illini were a well-oiled, nearly-flawless unit, having compiled a 17-1 overall record and a perfect 12-0 record in Big Ten play. Just days before the NCAA tournament began, the Army drafted Menke, Smiley and then fellow Whiz Kid Art Mathisen, leaving only Vance and Phillips. But Mills made a decision in February 1943 that all five supported.
“If all five guys could not get a chance to play in the tournament,” Vance told the Chicago Tribune in 2005, “then two of us shouldn’t either. So, we didn’t play. It was the right choice.”
The tournament went on without Illinois. Ultimately, Wyoming beat Georgetown in the 1943 NCAA title game. What happened during the Illini foursome’s nearly 30 months of military service took both a physical and emotional toll.
Phillip, a standout from Granite City’s 1940 state champions, had served as a first lieutenant in the Marine Corps during the war. He had seen men in his platoon at Iwo Jima die around him.
According to Phillip’s former Boston Celtics teammate, the late Tommy Heinsohn, those war-time encounters strengthened him as a pro.
“Andy was tough-minded,” Heinsohn told a Tribune interviewer in Phillips’ obituary. “I think that experience in the second World War really helped build him as a player. When things weren’t going the way you’d like them to go, Andy was there to help you overcome.”
Smiley came to Illinois from Waterman High School. Serving with the Army’s 106th division as an artillery corporal, he was engaged in one of the war’s deadliest skirmishes, the Battle of the Bulge. It was written that Smiley once fired his Howitzer for 96 continuous hours. His division reported a 90 percent casualty rate during the combat. Smiley’s return to the Illini for the 1946-47 season was capped when he was named UI basketball’s Most Valuable Player.
Menke, who played for Dundee High School’s 1938 state champs, served with the Army’s 193rd Field Artillery Battalion in the European theater of operation from 1943-46.
Vance, a native of nearby Clinton, wore a U.S. Army uniform during World War II duty in Europe, then also later during the Korean conflict.
He earned two Bronze stars, a decoration awarded for heroic achievement and service.
Said Vance years later of the Whiz Kids: “We just had five guys who played off each other well, didn’t have specific roles, and nobody cared who scored all the points as long as we were winning.”
Illini birthdays
Sunday: Josh Plohr, football
Monday: Mike LaTulip, basketball (27)
Tuesday: Antwoine Patton, football (48)
Wednesday: Daniel Imatorbhebhe, football (24)
Thursday: Coleman Hawkins, basketball (19)
Friday: Rennie Clemons, basketball (48)
Saturday: Anthony Welch, basketball (57)