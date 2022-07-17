Sunday marks the 90th anniversary of the birth of University of Illinois basketball legend John Graham ‘Red’ Kerr. He was a member of the second class inducted into the Illinois Athletics Hall of Fame in 2018.
A person living today would need to be in their mid- tolate-70s to be able to remember the incredible career Kerr enjoyed as an Illini player, or to be in their 60s to be able to recall his amazing consistency as an NBA star.
This week’s Illini Legends, Lists & Lore will attempt to refresh the memory of those senior citizens, and to enlighten folks younger than them as to just how outstanding a basketball career Kerr had.
Did you know ...
➜ An eight-inch growth spurt before and during Kerr’s senior year at Chicago’s Tilden Technical High School changed his focus from soccer to basketball. Kerr had initially intended to attend Bradley University, but changed his mind to play for the Illini following a visit from Irv Bemoras. Kerr ultimately was inducted into the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association.
➜ Kerr’s senior season as an Illini player, he averaged a school-record 25.3 points per game, passing Bemoras as UI’s career scoring leaders. Kerr’s career total of 1,299 points would be eclipsed nine years later by Dave Downey. The Chicago Tribune selected him as the Big Ten’s Most Valuable Player.
➜ The Syracuse Nationals chose Kerr as the sixth pick in the 1954 NBA draft. The first five players selected included top pick Frank Selvy of Furman, then Bob Pettit, Gene Shue, Dick Rosenthal and Togo Palazzi.
➜ Playing the same position as Bill Russell and Wilt Chamberlain, Kerr played in the NBA All-Star Game in 1956 (four points and eight rebounds), 1959 (seven points and nine rebounds) and 1963 (two points and two rebounds).
➜ Kerr averaged 11.15 rebounds per game for his career, a number that ranks 27th on the current all-time list. Just ahead of him on the list in 26th place is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar with 11.18 per game. Immediately following Kerr on the list are Hakeem Olajuwon (11.11), Dave DeBusschere (10.99) and Shaquille O’Neal (10.85).
➜ His NBA career ended on Nov. 4, 1965. His final career totals as a professional player included 905 games, 12,480 points and 10,092 rebounds. Kerr currently ranks among the top 60 on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.
➜ Kerr was a true NBA iron man, playing in a record 844 consecutive games. He held the record for 17 years, finally handing over his honor to Randy Smith on Nov. 3, 1982.
➜ On May 3, 1966, Kerr was named head coach of the Chicago Bulls. Though his first Bulls team had a win-loss record of 33-48, Chicago became the first expansion team to make the NBA playoffs in its inaugural season. Kerr was named NBA Coach of the Year and is the only coach to receive the award after his team finished with a losing record.
➜ Players that Kerr tutored during his two seasons as the head coach of the Chicago Bulls (1966-67 and 1967-68) and the Phoenix Suns (1968-69 and 1969-70) include Jerry Sloan, Bob Boozer, Gail Goodrich and Dick Van Arsdale.
➜ He became the Chicago Bulls’ color commentator in 1975, serving alongside play-by-play announcer Jim Durham. Kerr remained in that role through the 2007-08 season, calling all six of the Bulls’ six championship campaigns.
➜ Kerr passed on Feb. 26, 2009, only hours after the death of fellow Bulls legend Norm Van Lier.
Illini birthdays
Sunday: Doug Higgins, football (53)
Monday: Chip Castello, golf (70)
Tuesday: Zeke Clark, tennis (24)
Wednesday: Mike Vitoux, fencing (76)
Thursday: Angelina Williams, basketball
Friday: Ryan Moerman, baseball (22)
Saturday: Carly Thomas, softball