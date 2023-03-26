Eighteen years ago on Sunday, in what many call the most exciting Illini basketball victory ever, coach Bruce Weber’s team rallied from a 15-point deficit with four minutes left and defeated ninth-ranked Arizona in overtime, 90-89 during an Elite Eight Game in Rosemont. A pair of three-pointers by Deron Williams in the extra period gave the Illini their final margin, clinching a berth in the Final Four for Illinois.
Other memorable Illini events on this date, March 26:
➜ March 26, 1932: Illinois’ Joe Puerta captured the 121-pound title at the NCAA Championships.
➜ March 26, 1938: Allen Sapora (126 pounds) and John Ginay’s (165) individual titles helped Illinois finish as a four-point runner-up to Oklahoma A&M at the national meet.
➜ March 26, 1949: Illinois won a third-place consolation game against Oregon State, 57-53, decided by Walt Kersulis’ ultimate game-winning basket. Dike Eddleman scored 11 points in his final Illini game.
➜ March 26, 1952: The Illini basketball team took third place in the NCAA Tournament, defeating Santa Clara, 67-64, in the consolation game. UI sophomore John Kerr and junior Jim Bredar were named to the all-tournament team.
➜ March 26, 1988: Pitcher John Ericks struck out 18 Bradley batters, tying Marv Rotblatt’s 40-year-old single-game Illini record.
➜ March 26, 1989: Kenny Battle’s 28 points and Nick Anderson’s 24 points and 16 rebounds paced Illinois to an 89-86 regional final victory against Syracuse, qualifying it for the NCAA’s Final Four.
➜ March 26, 2004: Illinois basketball’s season ended at Atlanta’s Georgia Dome when it lost to No. 1 seeded Duke, 72-62.
➜ March 26, 2005: Jenna Hall’s two-out, three-run single in the bottom of the seventh inning gave Illini softball a two-run victory against No. 20 Northwestern.
➜ March 26, 2016: Doug Hayes tossed Illini baseball’s first one-hitter in nine years, a 94-pitch, 6-1 victory against Penn State.
➜ March 16, 2017: Alyssa Guenther’s 5-for-7 hitting effort helped Illini softball sweep a doubleheader from host Iowa, 5-2 and 7-4.
➜ March 26, 2021: Illini basketball’s Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn were named to the John Wooden Award’s 10-man All-America team, joining such stars as Iowa’s Luka Garza, Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham and Gonzaga’s Drew Timme.
➜ March 26, 2021: In the first game played at Illinois Field in 388 days, Illini baseball topped Northwestern, 12-8. UI pitchers struck out 17 and Branden Comia ripped three doubles.
Illini Birthdays
Sunday: Joe Lauzen, football (47)
Monday: Larry Bauer, basketball (80)
Tuesday: Magnus Moller, football (20)
Wednesday: Mary Eggers Tendler, volleyball
Thursday: Mikel Leshoure, football (33)
Friday: Krista Vansant Hendrickson, volleyball coach
Saturday: Gia Lewis Smallwood, track & field
By Mike Pearson, author of Illini Legends, Lists & Lore (Third Edition available online). Get more Illini birthdays, trivia and historical tidbits daily on Twitter @IlliniLegends and @Spartifacts. His website is www.SportsLLL.com.