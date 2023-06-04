Thirteen years ago on Sunday — June 4, 2010 — just a day after picking up medalist honors at the NCAA Championships at the Honors Course in suburban Chattanooga, Tenn., Illini junior Scott Langley won the Arnold Palmer Award as the premier collegiate golfer in Division I.
Langley also was named to the Ping First Team All-America squad, joining fellow Illini Luke Guthrie, Patrick Reed of Augusta State and Patrick Cantlay of UCLA.
A few days later, Langley and Angela Bizzarri won the Dike Eddleman Award as Illinois’ top athletes for the 2009-10 school year, and then on June 20, he finished in a tie for 16th place at the U.S. Open.
Other notable Illini events that occurred on June 4:
➜ June 4, 1910: Illinois Field hosted its first-ever Western Conference (Big Ten) Championships meet, drawing more than 5,000 fans. Illini pole vaulter Frank Murphy won that event, but Illinois placed fourth as a team.
➜ June 4, 1921: Michigan handed Illinois its only Big Ten loss of the season, 10-4, in Urbana. Rookie coach Carl Lundgren’s Illini won the conference title with a 10-1 record.
➜ June 4, 1921: At Stagg Field in Chicago, Illinois’ track and field squad outdistanced runner-up Michigan by 261/2 points to win the Big Ten title. Illini athletes scored points in 14 of the meet’s 16 events.
➜ June 4, 1976: At the NCAA track and field Championships, future Illini Hall of Famer Craig Virgin finished second in the 10,000-meter run. Kenyan John Ngeno of Washington State sped past Virgin with 200 meters left to win by three seconds.
➜ June 4, 2003: Perdita Felicien, collegiate track and field’s top hurdler, won the Dike Eddleman award for a third consecutive time. NCAA championship wrestler Matt Lackey and NCAA men’s tennis singles champ Amer Delic shared Male Athlete of the Year honors.
➜ June 4, 2012: Illini senior Andrew Riley was named the U.S. Track & Field Federation’s Midwest Region Athlete of the Year. A week earlier at the Big Ten meet, Riley claimed his fourth consecutive Big Ten title in the 110 hurdles and a second victory in the 100 dash.
➜ June 4, 2014: Freshman shortstop Adam Walton was named to the Louisville Slugger Freshman All-America squad, becoming the 12th Illini baseball player to be so honored.
➜ June 4, 2015: Following 16 seasons as Illinois’ softball coach, Terri Sullivan retired. Two of her Illini teams finished as runner-up in the Big Ten and qualified for four NCAA Tournament berths.
➜ June 4, 2019: Illini second baseman Michael Massey became the highest drafted infielder in program history, chosen in the fourth round of the MLB draft by the Kansas City Royals.
➜ June 4, 2019: Illini golfers Charlie Danielson, Luke Guthrie, Nick Hardy and Thomas Pieters all qualified to play in the U.S. Open.
Illini Birthdays
Sunday: John Sisson, tennis (80)
Monday: Jeanri Buys, swimming & diving
Tuesday: Kurt Steger, football (67)
Wednesday: Joe Socolof, fencing (56)
Thursday: Devin Quinn, track & field (27)
Friday: Jason Anderson, baseball (44)
Saturday: David Williams, football (60)
By Mike Pearson, author of Illini Legends, Lists & Lore (Third Edition available online). Get more Illini birthdays, trivia and historical tidbits daily on Twitter @IlliniLegends.