Sixty years ago on Sunday — Jan. 29, 1963 — University of Illinois alumni Red Grange and George Halas were among the 17 players, coaches and officials elected as charter members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. This prestigious group also included Jim Thorpe, Curly Lambeau, Bronko Nagurski, Dutch Clark, Sammy Baugh and Ernie Nevers.
Other notable events on this date in Illini history include:
➜ Jan. 29, 1942: Ray Eliot was announced as Illinois’ new football coach, replacing Bob Zuppke.
➜ Jan. 29, 1949: Illini basketball overcame a 20-7 deficit and beat Minnesota at Huff Gym, 45-44. It was the Gophers’ first loss in 14 games.
➜ Jan. 29, 1979: Linebacker Dick Butkus was unanimously selected as a Pro Football Hall of Famer. Others inducted that year were Johnny Unitas, Ron Mix and Yale Lary.
➜ Jan. 29, 1981: Illinois defeated Michigan State in East Lansing for the first time in 10 years. Eddie Johnson led the Illini with 19 points.
➜ Jan. 29, 1983: A career-high 29 points by Derek Harper led Illinois past host Michigan. It was Lou Henson’s first coaching victory at Ann Arbor in eight tries.
➜ Jan. 29, 2003: Thirteenth-ranked Illinois beat visiting Michigan 67-60 as Brian Cook scored 26 of his 30 points in the second half.
➜ Jan. 29, 2005: Playing before more than 300 former players, coaches and administrators who were reuniting to celebrate the centennial season of Illinois basketball, the Illini defeated Minnesota 89-66. Illinois improved its record to a perfect 21-0.
➜ Jan. 29, 2009: No. 19 Illinois saw its 20-game winning streak against Minnesota come to an end, losing 59-36 at Williams Arena. It was the Gophers’ first win over the Illini since Feb. 3, 1999.
➜ Jan. 29, 2014: Former Illini star Mannie Jackson presented a $3 million gift to the University of Illinois in support of a Basketball Hall of Fame in his name.
➜ Jan. 29, 2021: No. 19 Illinois upset No. 7 Iowa 80-75 at State Farm Center in a game that featured 22 lead changes. Ayo Dosunmu (25 points) and Trent Frazier (24 points) paced the Illini.
➜ Jan. 29, 2022: Da’Monte Williams’ follow-up dunk with 1:34 left put Illinois ahead of host Northwestern in a 59-56 Illini victory at Evanston.
Illini Birthdays
Saturday: Sarah Haveman, track & field coach
Sunday: Will McManus, football (20)
Monday: Quinn Richardson, basketball (62)
Tuesday: Franklin Payne, football (39)
Wednesday: Scott Haffner, basketball (57)
Thursday: Naivyan Cargill, football (19)
Friday: Ling Kuhn, swimming & diving
By Mike Pearson, author of Illini Legends, Lists & Lore