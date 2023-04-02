Instituted 37 years ago Sunday by the NCAA basketball rules committee, the move to adopt a three-point shot has dramatically changed the college game in ways that the rules makers likely never anticipated.
Dr. Edward Steitz, secretary-editor of the 12-member committee, said the rule was adopted after a three-year experiment among 20 conferences.
“It’s going to force teams to play more defense away from the basket,” Steitz said. “People will say, ‘You’re putting the little man back in the game’ and that’s good.”
Coach Lou Henson’s 1986-87 Illini men’s basketball team was the first allowed to shoot three-pointers. Shots behind the 19-foot, 9-inch arc comprised just 13 percent of Illinois’ shots that year. Of the 243 three-pointers, seniors Doug Altenberger and Tony Wysinger were overwhelmingly the most frequent launchers. Altenberger made 47.5 percent of his tries (76 of 160) while Wysinger fired away with 46.7 percent accuracy (28 of 60). The balance of the team was just 8 of 23.
Year two of the three-point era — the 1987-88 season — saw Illinois shoot decidedly fewer three-pointers (39 of 140, 27.9 percent), most of which were shot by Kendall Gill (21 of 69) and Glynn Blackwell (10 of 44).
The Flyin’ Illini of 1988-89 were far less shy in season three, converting record three-point totals (136 of 320, 42.5 percent). Individual performances were paced by Gill (38 of 83), Nick Anderson (24 of 66), Stephen Bardo (29 of 59) and P.J. Bowman (22 of 57).
Three-point shooting climbed dramatically in the 1995-96 season. Led by Richard Keene’s 186 attempts from beyond the arc and teammate Kiwane Garris’s 117 attempts, that season’s club converted 231 of 661 three pointers, 200-plus more attempts than the previous high.
Led by Deron Williams, Dee Brown and Luther Head, UI’s 2004-05 roster launched a school record 877 treys and made a record 344 of those attempts. Both of those numbers continue to stand as UI marks in the Illini record book.
Players on this past season’s Illini club attempted 815 three-point shots, 226 more than their opponents. The problem was that Illinois’ success in converting those shots was just 30.8 percent.
Here are Illinois’ team records for three-point field goal accuracy:
1. 46.1 percent in 1986-87 (112 of 243), led by Doug Altenberger’s 47.5 percent
2. 42.5 percent in 1988-89 (136 of 320), led by Kendall Gill’s 45.8 percentage
3. 41.1 percent in 1991-92 (130 of 314), led by Tom Michael’s 49.3 percentage
4. 39.2 percent in 2004-05 (344 of 877), led by Dee Brown’s 43.4 percentage
5. 38.7 percent in 2010-11 (232 of 600), led by Demetri McCamey’s 45.1 percentage
Illini Birthdays
Sunday: Jacob Grandison basketball (25)
Monday: Ryan Gensler, basketball coach
Tuesday: Julia Waight, gymnastics
Wednesday: Stephen Bardo, basketball (55)
Thursday: Kevin Mitchell, football (38)
Friday: Jamar Smith, basketball (36)
Saturday: Kendra Gantt, basketball
By Mike Pearson, author of Illini Legends, Lists & Lore