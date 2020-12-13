Tonja Buford-Bailey — an individual whom many call the University of Illinois’ greatest female athlete — celebrates a milestone birthday on Sunday.
A four-time state hurdling champ at Meadowdale High School in Dayton, Ohio, she became the Illini’s most outstanding athlete from 1990-93, eclipsing records in track and field nearly every time she ran.
Today, she directs the Buford Bailey Track Club in Austin, Texas, and has been married to former NFL player Victor Bailey for 25 years. Her son, Victor Bailey Jr. — nicknamed “VJ” — is a redshirt junior with the University of Tennessee’s basketball program. Her daughter, Victoria, is an outstanding volleyball player.
Here is Tonja Buford-Bailey’s career story, by the numbers:
2 — She twice was named United States Track and Field/Cross Country Coaches’ Association (USTFCCCA) Midwest Region Head Women’s Coach of the Year.
3 — Buford-Bailey competed in the Olympic Games three different times (1992, 1996 and 2000), earning a bronze medal in 1996 in the 400-meter hurdles behind Jamaica’s Deon Hemmings and American Kim Batten.
4 — Named Big Ten Athlete of the Year in women’s track and field four times. In 1992, she won four events: the 100-meter dash, the 100 hurdles, the 400 hurdles and was a member of the winning 400 relay hurdles team.
10 — Earned All-America acclaim for Illinois on 10 occasions.
29 — Number of Big Ten track and field individual and relay champs she tutored as an Illini head coach (13 indoors, 16 outdoors)
25 — Buford-Bailey concluded her Illini career with a record 25 Big Ten individual and relay titles, two more than the previous conference record held by Wisconsin’s Suzy Favor.
28 — She was a member of the Illinois Athletics Hall of Fame inaugural class of 28 members.
52.62 — Buford-Bailey’s mark of 52.62 seconds in the 400 hurdles on Aug. 11, 1995, ranks as the seventh-best time on the all-time world list.
55.12 — Her time (in seconds) when she won the 1992 NCAA title in the 400-meter hurdles.
2008 — Became head coach of the Illini women’s track and field squad when Gary Winckler announced his retirement.
2012 — She served as an assistant coach for Team USA’s track and field squad for the 2012 Olympic Games in London.
2016 — Year she was named USATF Nike Coach of the Year at the University of Texas, becoming the first female to be honored since the inception of the award in 1998.
2018 — Named interim head coach of the University of Texas women’s track and field program.
