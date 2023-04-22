History could repeat itself this week for just the seventh time in the last 53 years when the NFL holds its annual player selection meeting, more commonly known as the NFL draft.
Illini brothers Chase and Sydney Brown will be watching the April 27-29 proceedings from their hometown in London, Ontario, Canada and if they’re both picked, they’d become only the sixth pair of twins since 1985 to be chosen. The most recent pair of twin brothers selected in the same year’s draft were Nebraska’s Khalil and Carlos Davis in 2020.
Chase completed Illinois’ 2022 season as college football’s No. 2 rusher (1,643 yards), including 10 games of at least 100 yards. Sydney edged out Chase in terms of All-Big Ten honors, first team to second team, thanks to a collegiate football best six interceptions. Chase finished with 3,206 rushing yards at Illinois to finish second in school history, while Sydney had 319 career tackles and 10 career interceptions.
The NFL’s most famous brother duos include the Mannings (Peyton and Eli), the Matthews (Clay and Bruce), the Sharpes (Shannon and Sterling), the Barbers (Tiki and Ronde), the Kelces (Jason and Travis) and the Cunninghams (Randall and Sam), but none of them were born on the same day or two minutes apart like the Browns were on March 21, 2000.
In addition to the Brown siblings, the University of Illinois should be well-represented at this draft that takes place in Kansas, City, Mo. Illini cornerback Devon Witherspoon is expected to chosen among the first 10 picks on Thursday night while safety Quan Martin’s name will likely be called on April 28 (second and third rounds) or on April 29 (fourth through seventh rounds).
Here’s a look at twin brothers chosen in the same NFL draft since 1970:
➜ 1970: Ron (5th round) and Rich Saul (seventh round), Michigan State
➜ 1985: Reggie (10th round) and Raleigh McKenzie (11th round), Tennessee
➜ 1991: Kerry (fifth round) and Keith Cash (seventh round), Texas
➜ 1997: Tiki (second round) and Ronde Barber (third round), Virginia
➜ 2006: Paul (third round) and Pat McQuistan (seventh round), Weber State
➜ 2020: Khalil (sixth round) and Carlos Davis (seventh round), Nebraska
By Mike Pearson, author of Illini Legends, Lists & Lore