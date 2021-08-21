Born 119 years ago this coming Saturday — Aug. 28, 1902 — was Wally Roettger, a letter-winning athlete who both played and coached at Illinois, then starred as a Major League Baseball player.
Walter Henry Roettger was the son of Gustave and Minnie Roettger of St. Louis. He was an outstanding all-around athlete at Yeatman High School in St. Louis and recruited to the University of Illinois to play baseball for Carl Lundgren and basketball for Frank Winters and Craig Ruby. Roettger went on to become a top-notch student-athlete at Illinois, being awarded the Big Ten Medal of Honor when he graduated in 1924.
Roettger joined older brother, Oscar — a member of the Yankees — in the Major Leagues in 1927, making his debut on May 1 as a 24-year-old outfielder with his hometown Cardinals. Another brother, Harold, was Branch Rickey’s executive assistant when Rickey was with the Cardinals, Dodgers and Pirates. Wally had two other siblings, as well.
Wally Roettger had a breakout season in 1928 with a .341 batting average in 283 plate appearances. That year he hit six home runs, four triples and 17 doubles. The ’28 Cardinals won the National League pennant but lost the World Series in four straight games to Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig’s powerful Yankees club.
Roettger’s average dipped to .253 in 1929, and he was traded to the New York Giants in 1930. There, he started in the outfield with future Hall of Famer Mel Ott. Roettger notched a .283 batting average, including five home runs, five triples and 15 doubles. He was sold by the Giants to the Cincinnati Reds shortly after the conclusion of the 1930 season.
In June 1931, Roettger was dealt back to the Cardinals and helped lead St. Louis to another National League pennant and a seven-game World Series victory against the Philadelphia Athletics. He returned to Cincinnati for the 1932 and 1933 seasons, averaging .248 over that span. Roettger was then traded to the Pittsburgh Pirates for one final big-league season in 1934.
During the offseason of his big league years, Roettger served as assistant baseball and basketball coach at Illinois Wesleyan.
Across his eight major-league seasons, he hit .285 during nearly 600 games.
Roettger took over as Illinois’ head baseball coach in 1935. In 17 seasons, the team won or shared four Big Ten titles, finished as the conference runner-up three times and placed third on four occasions.
He also served as UI’s assistant basketball coach from 1936-49, first for Doug Mills and then for Harry Combes.
In his later years, Roettger suffered from deteriorating health and vision. In 1951, he took his own life at the age of 49, leaving his wife, Marjorie, and two children. His son, Walter, Jr., had an extensive career in higher education, including a lengthy stint as president at Lyon College (1998-2009) in Batesville, Ark. He and his wife, Margaret (Peggy), currently reside in Oswego, N.Y.
Ten of coach Wally Roettger’s Illini who played in the big leagues:
Boyd Bartley
- — Brooklyn Dodgers (years lettered at Illinois — 1941-43).
Lou Boudreau
- — Cleveland Indians and Boston Red Sox (year lettered at Illinois —1937).
John Brittin
- — Philadelphia Phillies (years lettered at Illinois — 1943-47).
Walter “Hoot” Evers
- — Detroit Tigers, Boston Red Sox, New York Giants, Baltimore Orioles and Cleveland Indians (year lettered at Illinois — 1939).
Murray Franklin
- — Detroit Tigers (years lettered at Illinois — 1935-37).
Howard Judson
- — Chicago White Sox and Cincinnati Reds (years lettered at Illinois — 1944-45).
Herb Plews
- — Washington Senators and Boston Red Sox (years lettered at Illinois — 1948-50).
Ray Poat
- — Cleveland Indians, New York Giants and Pittsburgh Pirates (year lettered at Illinois — 1937).
Lew Possehl
- — Philadelphia Phillies (year lettered at Illinois — 1944).
Marv Rotblatt
- — Chicago White Sox (years lettered at Illinois — 1945-48).
Illini Birthdays
Sunday: John “Skip” Pickering, athletic trainer (77)
Monday: Kennedy Cattenhead, basketball
Tuesday: Kirby Wilson, football (60)
Wednesday: Levi Cobb, basketball (64)
Thursday: Jesse Delgado, wrestling (29)
Friday: Scott Studwell, football (67)
Saturday: Becky Biehl, golf