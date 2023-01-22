During his two varsity-letter-winning seasons with the University of Illinois football team in 2005 and 2007, Walter Mendenhall didn’t establish any Illini rushing records.
However, Sunday as he celebrates his 37th birthday, no one can say that his life hasn’t become a success story.
As the executive director of the not-for-profit Male Mogul Initiative, his Chicago-based program has changed the lives of hundreds of the Windy City’s young people.
Established in 2016, Mendenhall’s enterprise is a mentorship, leadership and entrepreneurial program that’s targeted at high school students of color. It allows participants to gain practical and applicable knowledge that can lead to success and productivity in a business, student organization or community. Mendenhall’s organization strives to build self-confidence, develop character, inspire academic excellence and cultivate leadership skills.
“My passion is to motivate, educate and teach the youth of today how to be successful and how to discover their dreams,” Mendenhall said. “Very few people want to be on the front lines communicating and working with young people. Just knowing that there are lives and young minds that are waiting to be transformed and to be nurtured drives me. I realized that I had a gift for inspiring and motivating. The more you persevere, the more you work hard, the better you will become, and the more success you will gain.”
As an Illini junior in 2007, only receiving limited playing time, Mendenhall had sunk into a deep, dark depression.
“One night, I was laying in bed, contemplating taking my life because nothing was going right,” he said. “I was like, ‘God, I need to know if you are really REAL right now because I don’t know if I’m going to live to see tomorrow.’ And, suddenly, I felt a presence and a calmness that I’d never felt before. That was when I realized that I was here for a bigger purpose and it was not necessarily to just play football.”
Mendenhall transferred from Illinois to Illinois State in 2008 in an effort to reach his athletic potential and accomplished his mission with the Redbirds, rushing for nearly 800 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Life challenged Mendenhall from the beginning. His parents had divorced when he was a young child. His dad (Walter III) wasn’t present in his life for a while and a variety of other obstacles were constantly jumping in young Walt’s path.
With his mother (Sibyl) working as an accountant during the day and at a grocery store in the evening to make ends meet, 9-year-old Walt was often responsible for babysitting his younger brother (Rashard) and sister (Vanessa) in their tiny two-bedroom apartment in Skokie.
“I had a lot of responsibility at a very, very early age and had to grow up a lot faster than the average kid,” he said. “I was mature at a very, very young age and saw the world a little bit differently than a lot of my peers.”
When his mother left her accountant job to become a youth minister at a church on the far south side of Chicago, a decision was made that Walt and Rashard would spend the last two years of their Niles West High School career with their coach, Joe Galambos.
“Coach Joe helped us have an environment that was conducive for success,” Mendenhall said. “He had two boys himself and showed us how a family unit is supposed to be. Coach Joe (an electrician by trade) also influenced my business mindset.”
Energized by his mother’s persistent message about education, Mendenhall began to build upon the sociology degree he had earned at the University of Illinois.
“The classes I took at Illinois exposed me to the way the world works in terms of capitalism, racism and classism,” he said.
He completed his Master’s degree in 2013 and is now completing his Ph.D. in organizational leadership.
“My message for the youth of today is, ‘Do not be the exception; change the rule’”, Mendenhall said.
Younger brother Rashard, an Illini and NFL standout, credits Walt with “inspiring me with the leadership qualities he possesses.”
“Walt is the one who pushed me and showed me what drive was,” said Rashard.
With each individual he meets, Mendenhall quickly addresses three questions: Who are you? Why do you matter? What is your purpose?
“It’s the foundation of everything I do,” he explained. “When you don’t know the answers to those three central questions, you’re likely to make decisions that aren’t conducive to your success.”
If Illini fans would like to support Walter Mendenhall’s “500/20 Pledge” initiative (500 individuals to donate $20 per month for 12 months), more information is available at www.pledge.to/mmi2023.
