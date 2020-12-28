CHAMPAIGN — One day after Vederian Lowe became the third Illinois offensive lineman to announce he'd extend his college career, the Illini lost a key member on the other side of the ball.
Linebacker Jake Hansen announced Monday afternoon that he's declaring for the 2021 NFL Draft. He joins Josh Imatorbhebhe in that regard, with the Illinois receiver making his declaration ahead of the season finale versus Penn State earlier this month.
"Thank you to my family, coaches, friends and fans for an unbelievable five seasons at the University of Illinois," Hansen wrote on Twitter. "It has been an honor to wear the orange & blue at Memorial Stadium in front of the best fans in the nation. I have made memories and friends that will last a lifetime. I know I will miss my time in Champaign.
"I know the program is in great hands with the players in that locker room, (athletic director) Josh Whitman and Coach (Bret) Bielema. I look forward to watching their success for years to come."
Hansen played in 41 games as an Illini, including 30 starts at linebacker between 2016 and 2020. He finished tied for third in program history with 10 forced fumbles and generated the most takeaways of any player nationally over the last two years with 14.
The 6-foot-1, 230-pounder out of Tarpon Springs, Fla., earned All-Big Ten second-team and third-team status — from conference media and coaches, respectively — this season by compiling team bests in tackles (68), tackles for loss (10), interceptions (two) and forced fumbles (two). Hansen added 2 1/2 sacks and two fumble recoveries.
Hansen finished his Illini career with 235 tackles, 26 tackles for loss, seven sacks, 10 forced fumbles, six fumble recoveries and three interceptions.
Hansen's decision comes one day after Lowe announced he'd remain with the Illini in 2021, joining fellow offensive linemen Doug Kramer and Alex Palczewski in that regard.
Additionally on Monday, senior long snapper Ethan Tabel announced via Twitter that he'll also return to the Illini in 2021. Tabel also wrote on social media that he suffered a torn ACL on Dec. 5 against Iowa but played through the injury during Illinois' final two games.
Tabel, a Barrington native, has started in 44 games as the Illini's long snapper between 2017 and 2020.