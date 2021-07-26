CHAMPAIGN — Jake Hansen is a popular guy on college football award watch lists these days.
Illinois' super-senior linebacker made his second such list on Monday, being named a player to watch for the Butkus Award. The honor is given to the nation's best linebacker and is named for former Illini and Chicago Bears star Dick Butkus.
Hansen was a Butkus Award semifinalist in 2019 and is on the watch list for the 2021 Bednarik Award, given to college football's best defensive player.
Chase Brown and Doug Kramer are the other Illini currently on award watch lists as well. Brown is part of the conversation for the Doak Walker Award, given to college football's top running back, while Kramer is a contender for the Rimington Trophy, given to the nation's best center.
Bielema's ballpark run continues. Bret Bielema is staying busy in numerous ways leading up to his first season as Illinois football coach.
One of those ways? Being a guest of honor for MLB teams.
Bielema will attend the St. Louis Cardinals' "Illini Night" on Friday at Busch Stadium, where the Cardinals will host the Minnesota Twins.
Bielema will sign autographs for fans beginning at 5:45 p.m., ahead of the 7:15 p.m. first pitch. Bielema and "select student-athletes" will be available at the stadium's Budweiser Terrace, according to an Illinois press release.
Bielema was in the spotlight Sunday at the Chicago Cubs' Wrigley Field, where he sang "Take Me Out To The Ball Game" for the Cubs' seventh-inning stretch during a 5-1 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks.