CHAMPAIGN — It’s been a transformative offseason for the Illinois linebackers.
Inside and out.
Redshirt freshman Seth Coleman and sophomore Ezekiel Holmes have moved to outside linebacker after playing at defensive end during the 2020 season. Redshirt freshman Shammond Cooper will make the same move after playing seven games at linebacker over the last two seasons.
On the interior, junior Khalan Tolson feels that he’s in better shape than ever before after working with new strength and conditioning coach Tank Wright.
And despite an injury forcing sophomore Tarique Barnes to watch much of the Illini’s spring program from the sideline, it allowed him to view a fresh perspective of coordinator Ryan Walters’ new defensive scheme.
“I’ve got a lot of depth with a lot of good players,” linebackers coach Andy Buh said. “(This is the first time in my career) I’ve had this many available guys to work with. So, it’s making the competition real high.”
Buh and fellow assistant Kevin Kane, who oversees the outside linebackers, have been helped along by the leadership of two key veterans as they work through their first training camp on the Illinois staff.
In addition to their influence on the field, seniors Owen Carney Jr. and Jake Hansen have taken on a bigger presence in the locker room. Both were awarded all-Big Ten honors in 2020, and Hansen leads the country with 14 takeaways since 2019.
“When (Hansen) walks out to the field, he’s got presence to him, which is really cool,” Buh said. “You can tell people relax around him. He sets the tone without talking.”
Carney has had a similar effect this summer.
“He’s finding the fine line of when to lead and when to make sure that guys are (going) on their own, which is kind of the hard thing to do,” Kane said. “You don’t want to be the guy that’s always telling, telling, telling. At some point, they have to learn what to do.”
The guidance from Hansen and Carney has proven crucial with Coleman and Holmes taking to their new position.
The duo makes the switch to outside linebacker after each played in four games along the defensive line 2020. Coleman tallied 13 tackles during the season, three of which came against Northwestern on Dec. 12.
“Those guys from spring to now are taking big steps and are doing really well,” Kane said. “We’re excited about where they’re going. There’s a lot of fun now. We feature them (in) different ways, which they always like to take advantage of.”
Strength in numbers will be a common refrain for the Illinois linebackers in 2021. The Illini currently list eight outside linebackers and 13 linebackers.
Buh and Kane like the coaching options that come with having more than 20 players in one position group. The players, having embraced the competition that such depth provides, are liking it too.
“The competition only makes us better,” Barnes said. “With that, we do what we can and after that, the best players are going to play. So, we were going to make that a hard decision to make.”