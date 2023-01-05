CHAMPAIGN — Illinois defensive linemen Jamal Woods and Calvin Avery have declared for the NFL draft.
Woods and Avery announced their decisions Thursday via social media, three days after the Illini's 19-10 ReliaQuest Bowl loss to Mississippi State in Tampa, Fla.
"To Illini nation, it's been a journey. I appreciate the support and the love from every year," Woods wrote on Twitter. "I believe and know that this program will continue to rise and will be fighting for Big Ten championship games. Happy I was able to leave my mark on this program, and hope it was for the better."
"Thank you to Coach Lovie (Smith) for the opportunity to come to Illinois and play for you," Avery wrote on Twitter. "Thank you to Coach (Bret Bielema) for instilling in me to be more confident and helping me understand the game on a new level. A special thanks for Coach (Terrance) Jamison for expanding my mind, not only on the field but as a man."
Woods, a 6-foot-2, 290-pound athlete out of Hueytown, Ala., spent six seasons at Illinois beginning in 2017. He played in 10 games on the defensive line this season, compiling 11 tackles and 1 1/2 tackles for loss. He missed time with injuries throughout his Illini career but recorded 51 tackles, 13 tackles for loss and 1 1/2 sacks across the 2017 through 2019 campaigns.
Woods did not play in the ReliaQuest Bowl.
Avery, a 6-2, 325-pound player out of Dallas, was part of the Illinois program for five seasons beginning in 2018. He played in 13 games on the defensive line this season, including the ReliaQuest Bowl, and turned in career highs with 24 tackles and two tackles for loss. Avery logged one pass breakup in the bowl game, too.
Woods and Avery join running back Chase Brown, defensive backs Devon Witherspoon and Sydney Brown and tight end Luke Ford as Illini who have declared for the NFL draft from Bielema's 2022 roster.
Also on Thursday, Illinois' Aaron Henry was named FootballScoop's 2022 Defensive Backs Coach of the Year. Henry served as the Illini's DBs coach last season and for the first 12 games of this season, before being promoted to defensive coordinator and working in that role during the bowl game.