CHAMPAIGN — Trent Frazier has made it clear he’s targeting Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year honors this season. The Illinois guard took umbrage to the fact he didn’t even make the Big Ten’s All-Defensive Team last season.
Frazier’s game has evolved since he arrived in Champaign ahead of the 2017-18 season. That year he had to be a scorer. Now he doesn’t have to drop double-digit points every game for the Illini to win, meaning he can lean into being a shutdown defender.
Frazier added a highlight to his defensive player of the year candidacy Thursday against Chicago State, fighting through a screen to swat a first half jumper by the Cougars’ Rajeir Jones.
It was a strong defensive play from Frazier in another strong team defensive effort for Illinois. The Illini held Chicago State to 27.8 percent shooting, the Cougars flirted with setting a record for fewest points scored by an Illinois opponent and Frazier and Co. cruised to a 97-38 victory. Make that two blowouts in two days for an Illini team finding a positive way forward at both ends of the court.
“We’ve been talking about it being our identity,” Frazier said about Illinois’ defensive efforts so far this season.
It has been. Chicago State went thorough multiple stretches where no shots would fall. Just like North Carolina A&T nearly half of the first half Wednesday without scoring a single point.
The idea this season, Illinois sophomore center Kofi Cockburn said, was to pick up where last season ended. The Illini were hitting their peak defensively at the end of the 2019-20 season — right in time for the COVID-19 pandemic to wipe out the Big Ten and NCAA tournaments. Focusing again on defense and rebounding has led to an easy 2-0 start this season.
“It’s all about communicating on the court, being there for one another and doing our principles of what we do every day,” Cockburn said. “It’s about picking up where we left off with that aggressiveness and dog mentality and coming out every day facing the opponent with that same mindset. That’s coming out to kill.”
The rest of the Big Ten has apparently taken notice. The Athletic conducted an anonymous poll of Big Ten players ahead of the season. While Michigan State’s Aaron Henry was designated the “hardest player to score on” in the conference, the next five spots on the list were filled by Illini. Frazier and fellow senior guard Da’Monte Williams tied for second with three votes apiece and were followed by Cockburn, Ayo Dosunmu and Giorgi Bezhanishvili with one vote each.
“As long as it wasn’t you guys, I feel pretty good about it,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood joked about the poll when it was clarified Big Ten players, not media members, voted. “Everybody’s got a tremendous amount of respect for Trent. Everybody knows Da’Monte. I’ve got to think Kofi’s presence int he middle would have him somewhere in there, and Ayo’s really established himself as one of those guys as well.
“I think we’re deserving of that, but yet every night’s a challenge, and we’re still not there. We’re still a long way away. We’ve still got some work to do on that side in terms of cleaning things up and our chemistry and loose balls. It worked great the first two nights, but we’ve got to continuing working on that side.”
Underwood nit-picked Thursday’s defensive performance. At least a bit. He felt like the Illini weren’t as quick to the ball and maybe not as sharp overall against Chicago State as they were a day earlier against North Carolina A&T.
Underwood is seeking the “perfect game” defensively even though he knows it’s not possible. Room to improve moving forward, though, could only sharpen the Illini’s defensive edge.
It’s an edge Frazier said has to come from the entire team. Everyone, he said, has to “fly around, play with outstanding effort and limit their mistakes.”
“The biggest thing for me is trying to get these other guys to have that same mindset,” Frazier continued. “I believe the other guys are already establishing that. That’s very important to me. I can’t guard everybody, so being able to have Kofi, Ayo, Monte, Adam — everybody on the same page and that mindset of not letting their guy score on them — that’s going to establish our identity really quick and help us win a lot of basketball games.”