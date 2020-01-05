CHAMPAIGN — Illinois basketball fans start every game the same way. On their feet. They stand for the national anthem and starting lineup introductions and stay that way. No sitting allowed until the opposing team scores its first points.
That meant a lot of time on their feet for Illini fans Sunday night at State Farm Center. Illinois made life difficult for Purdue on the offensive end on the opening possession. It was a tough look — and miss — on a corner three-pointer by Matt Haarms.
Illinois fans couldn’t settle into their seats on Sunday until 6 minutes, 59 seconds had come off the clock. Haarms finally got Purdue on the board with a free throw. The Boilermakers’ first made field goal came 28 seconds later, and there weren’t many more where that came from.
A locked in Illinois defense hit record-setting levels Sunday by limiting Purdue to 25 percent shooting in a 63-37 rout in front of a happy State Farm Center crowd of 12,153.
“We’re not in shock,” Illinois junior guard Trent Frazier said after Sunday’s 26-point victory. The 25 percent shooting was the worst in Purdue history and an Illinois record for lowest opponent field goal percentage allowed.
“We come to practice every day with that mindset — kill, kill, kill,” Frazier continued, with a kill, for a refresher, being three straight stops. “We always take the defensive side personally. (Sunday) was one of our best nights. It’s great to have that, but we know we’ve got to bring that same energy every night.”
Illinois’ starters forced Purdue into eight straight missed shots before the first media timeout. A not quite wholesale substitution brought three new Illini — Alan Griffin, Andres Feliz and Kipper Nichols — into the game. That group forced two more misses and a turnover after the starters set the defensive tone.
“It’s the first time in a while — and I’ll have to look at the film — that I didn’t think there was any let up defensively,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said about the Illini bench keeping up the defensive pressure. “I thought we made a smooth transition. … It’s pretty important to have those guys buy into the same mindset. On the offensive end, Kipper got an offensive rebound, Alan got a couple and it impacted the game.”
Maintaining that strong defensive effort was exactly what Griffin, Feliz and Nichols talked to each other about before they checked in to the game. The starters set a high bar, and they wanted to live up to it.
“They held them to zero,” Griffin said. “We wanted to come in and keep it that way. Right before we got in we wanted to keep it that way and not let it get out of hand.”
Illinois, of course, didn’t manage to keep the shutout going. Purdue even getting to 30 points, though, looked like it was going to be a stretch. The Boilermakers shot 18 percent from three-point range and also missed seven layups in Sunday’s game.
“Our inability to make perimeter shots has really hampered us on the road,” Purdue coach Matt Painter said. “You watch a live game, and you want to think you had quality shots. I think we had quality shots from three. The frustrating piece is when you don’t make free throws and you don’t make layups. … The morale of our team just drops when your’e missing point blank layups and missing free throws.
“Sometimes you go on the road, and your threes aren’t going to travel. But if you’re just missing point blank layups, you’ve just got to concentrate and make a layup. It’s a hair baffling, but it’s not something that hasn’t happened in the past. We had the ball at the rim a lot (Sunday), and we don’t convert. We’ve got to be able to make a layup.”
Frazier maintains Illinois’ defensive effort and execution Sunday against Purdue wasn’t all that different from how the team played in Thursday’s 20-point loss at Michigan State. A little more success on the offensive end against the Boilermakers, though, served as a better complement to the Illini’s defensive efforts.
“We weren’t tough enough to step up and make shots on the road the other night,” said Frazier, who was one of three Illini in double figures with 12 points. “I thought that was the biggest thing for us — just shooting the ball terribly. We did a great job doing what we do. We just weren’t tough enough to make shots.
“(Sunday) we had a bunch of guys make shots, and defensively we we really dialed in on that scouting report not letting certain guys get open threes and open looks. We got the ‘W.’”
Griffin made some of those shots. He led Illinois with 16 points and was joined in double figures by Frazier and Kofi Cockburn, who also had 12 points. Griffin also notched his first career double-double with 12 rebounds.
Griffin’s play of late didn’t escape Painter’s notice heading into Sunday’s game, and the sophomore guard was a key reason why Illinois got back to .500 in Big Ten play.
“We really harped on Alan Griffin,” Painter said. “I thought he was great. I thought he was the best player on the floor. I thought he played harder than everybody else. Those six offensive rebounds that he got were huge.”