CHAMPAIGN — Life doesn’t get any easier for Bret Bielema and the Illinois football team this week after a letdown loss to Rutgers at home this past weekend.
Bielema understands the dangers a red-hot Minnesota team poses after the Gophers (6-2, 4-1 Big Ten) rattled off Big Ten wins against Purdue, Nebraska, Maryland and Northwestern in recent weeks ahead of Saturday’s 11 a.m. game against the Illini (3-6, 2-4) in Minneapolis.
“The biggest thing that Minnesota has been able to do is they’ve been able to stay true to who they are, game-in and game-out,” Bielema said during his Wednesday night coaches radio show appearance at Papa Del’s.
Minnesota is anchored by a dependable offensive line that has more combined starts than any team in the Football Bowl Subdivision. And despite a season-ending injury to star running back Mo Ibrahim, the Gophers still average 222.2 yards per game on the ground, a mark that ranks No. 15 in the FBS. A rock-solid Minnesota defense has also made a difference, allowing just 303.1 yards per game, which ranks 11th in the FBS.
“They have a little bit of an Iowa feel to them a little bit. I would say Iowa to Rutgers,” Bielema said. “Productive on the back end. Their corners are aggressive. They have a couple of safeties that love to play the game going downhill. I know this: The most physical team on Saturday is going to win this game.”
While the Illinois offense has mostly struggled, the defense has held its last six opponents to 24 or fewer points, often keeping the team within striking distance late into the fourth quarter.
If recent history is an indicator, the Illini — who have lost 10 of 12 to the Golden Gophers — could be in for a long Saturday.
Fifth-year Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck, who just signed an extension through 2028 on Wednesday, owns a 3-1 record against the Illini since taking the job.
But Bielema has never lost to Minnesota as a Big Ten coach. He had never lost to Purdue, either, in his career until Illinois’ Sept. 25 road loss to the Boilermakers. Bielema, after all, was a combined 12-0 versus the two Big Ten West foes while with the Badgers from 2006 through 2012.
Bielema doesn’t want to start losing to Minnesota — a longtime rival for the former Iowa player and Wisconsin coach — anytime soon. And even though he won’t reach his championship ambitions with this year’s Illini team, Bielema is determined to create some more breakthrough moments like the upset win at Penn State on Oct. 23.
“I’ve never really experienced this in this conference,” Bielema said. “I’d never lost to Purdue, so that day killed me. Never lost to Minnesota going into this weekend. I just can’t put my hands around or comprehend that.”
“The bad part of that is as you get closer to (the players), you feel so much more for them when things don’t go well. I so look forward to enjoying the good side of football, winning a lot of games and winning championships. Because I don’t like this other side.”