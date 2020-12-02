CHAMPAIGN — Jeanae Terry was playing her best basketball during the final third of her freshman season on the Illinois women’s basketball team.
Those final 10 games of an 11-19 season for the Illini saw the 5-foot-11 wing out of Detroit become a consistently steady, albeit not splashy, scoring option for Nancy Fahey’s program. Terry averaged 7.7 points over that stretch, a slight uptick from her season-long average of 6.2 points per game.
Terry also started Illinois’ final 11 games, and scored what was then a career-high 15 points during a 59-54 loss to Indiana at State Farm Center on Feb. 13.
For what it’s worth, Terry said it was a road game at Ohio State about a month earlier that was the so-called “a-ha” moment for her.
That she got off to a slow start wasn’t all that surprising considering a mononucleosis diagnosis before the Illini’s season tipped off last year in early November forced Terry to miss valuable preseason workouts.
Terry eased into the regular rotation, playing more than 20 minutes in only five of Illinois’ first 15 games. During the Illini’s final 15 games, Terry logged 22 or more minutes in every game, including five games of 30 or more minutes.
The experience Terry gained in that latter half of her debut campaign has only helped the now-sophomore who’s coming off her best game in an Illini uniform.
Terry poured in a career-high 24 points during Illinois’ season-opening 68-49 home win last Wednesday against Indiana State. She did so by tying a career-best with three made three-pointers, only missing two of her 10 shots from the field.
“What we have really been working on this year is looking for her to score because she almost was a pass-first guard last year,” Fahey said of Terry, who recorded a team-high 91 assists as a freshman last season.
“For her to be the player we need this year, she’s got to look to score,” the Illini fourth-year coach continued. “So I felt like her actions to the basket (against Indiana State) and looking to finish and not necessarily pass it off were really an improvement. She’s worked so hard on her perimeter game, her three-point shot. That to me, coming out and we’ve seen it in practice, but it’s different when you finally get to see someone else you’re playing against and knocking down those shots.”
Terry admitted Tuesday that with the loss of key players like last season’s leading scorer Petra Holesinska — now a graduate transfer at North Carolina — the onus is on her to hunt her shot more.
That shift in mindset required Terry to work more this offseason with new assistant coach Vernette Skeete on her mid-range and perimeter shots in an effort to improve upon last season’s totals, especially from beyond the three-point arc where Terry only shot 26.3 percent.
“Just stay aggressive. That’s my motto for the entire season is just stay aggressive. Be me,” said Terry ahead of Wednesday’s 5 p.m. nonconference game against Valparaiso at State Farm Center in Champaign. “Being that we lost six key players, I think this year I’m really thinking big on the play-making side. And so, the last game (against Indiana State) with those 24 points, it was just everything that I’m following this year is making those plays, making those big plays that my team needs and just staying consistent.”
Fahey and Terry agreed that the realities of a condensed nonconference schedule amid the COVID-19 pandemic have created an added sense of urgency.
The Illini, after all, only have three more non-league games (Valparaiso, Sunday afternoon against Omaha and Dec. 22 against Southern Illinois). An expanded 20-game Big Ten schedule tips off Dec. 10 at Nebraska for the Illini.
“If you talked to every coach, they all wanted that (extra) time to gel,” Fahey said. “Certain programs that had a lot of returning players probably have an advantage right now. We have six, seven new players. Different combinations have to learn to work with each other. For me, the whole subbing process, who you’re bringing in off the bench, how they’re going to react is something we’re living with versus something we already know. We’re far from understanding where everybody’s going to be at. We have good depth, but there’s some things you can’t rush. You just have to live through it. We’re at that point.”