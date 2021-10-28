CHAMPAIGN — Bret Bielema sees a lot in common with his mission at Illinois and what Greg Schiano is tasked with at Rutgers.
Both coaches are familiar with success at the college football level and have taken up rebuilding jobs at underperforming Big Ten schools. While Bielema was in his successful run at Wisconsin from 2006 to 2012, Schiano had Rutgers at one of its best levels in its history.
Rutgers made six of its 10 bowl appearances with Schiano at the helm, and the Scarlet Knights went 5-1 in those games, winning the Pinstripe Bowl in 2011 before leaving to coach the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFL.
As Bielema wades through his first Illini campaign, Schiano is in year two of his resumed tenure in Piscataway, N.J.
“I know, as coach Schiano tries to build that program up, (he is) building it on solid fundamentals and toughness,” Bielema told Voice of the Illini Brian Barnhart during his weekly radio show appearance on Wednesday night at Papa Del’s in Champaign.
So far, the Scarlet Knights are struggling, losing four straight games headed into Saturday’s 11 a.m. meeting at Memorial Stadium. Rutgers began the fall with wins over Temple, Syracuse and Delaware before the reality of Big Ten play hit with losses to Michigan, Ohio State, Michigan State and Northwestern.
After Illinois stunned No. 7 Penn State in a nine-overtime thriller last Saturday, the Illini (3-5, 2-3 Big Ten) have new life and a chance to get back to .500 in Big Ten play with a win.
“Glad to have that (Penn State win) in the books, we’re moving on,” Bielema said. “Rutgers is a team that won their opening three, dropped their last four, but have been competitive and mirror a lot of what we’ve been going through.”
Rutgers (3-4, 0-4 Big Ten) has certainly struggled, but shows signs of being a much-improved team than the 2018 and 2019 iterations that Lovie Smith’s Illini emerged with victories against.
After going down 20-3 at Michigan on Sept. 25, the Scarlet Knights stymied the Wolverines’ rushing attack and lost by just seven.
While the offense hasn’t been very efficient, Rutgers has improved at the skill positions than in years prior.
Senior quarterback Noah Vedral has completed 126 of 199 pass attempts for 1,274 yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions.
Junior wide receiver Aron Cruickshank has been a serious playmaking threat not only on offense (20 catches for 244 yards and two touchdowns) but also as a special teamer (153 yards on eight punt returns and a touchdown along with 287 yards on 14 kick returns).
Defensive lineman Johnny Newton called Saturday’s game the biggest of the season for Illinois, especially coming off an upset win.
“They’re coming here to try and dominate us like we did (at) Penn State,” Newton said. “So we’ve just got to stay level-headed and do our thing.
Bielema was complimentary of Rutgers’ offensive line, and said that the Illini are preparing for Cruickshank, who missed the Northwestern game with an injury.
In Vedral, he sees a player who has been toughened by the challenges of Big Ten experience, similarly to his quarterbacks — Rutgers transfer Art Sitkowski and Michigan transfer Brandon Peters.
Sitkowski won’t get the chance to get the best of his old team, as Bielema shared that the Illini quarterback underwent surgery to repair his broken wrist. Sitkowski sustained that injury in overtime against Penn State. Sitkowski will also require surgery for an injury to his throwing shoulder that he had been playing through, Bielema said.
Expect the Illini to once again rely on their running game, which ranks No. 42 in the Football Bowl Subdivision with an average of 188.8 yards per game.
Sophomore Chase Brown became the third Illini in program history to register multiple 200-yard rushing games in a single season after he totaled 223 yards against the Nittany Lions and a career-high 257 yards versus Charlotte on Oct. 2.
He left the Penn State game late, but was cleared to practice and should be good to go against the Scarlet Knights.
“He’s a player that just continues to impress us. It gets better every game,” Bielema said. “The patience that he has to play behind the players, behind the offensive line, he does a really good job of just reading off things that happened on the field instantly.”