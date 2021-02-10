A 54-49 victory Sunday at home to Purdue ended a 17-game Big Ten losing streak. Now, Nancy Fahey’s program hopes to build on that momentum. Beat writer Joe Vozzelli Jr. previews Wednesday's 6 p.m. game at the Gophers:
So, what’s next?
A victory on Wednesday at Minnesota (5-9, 4-8 Big Ten) — Nancy Fahey’s Illinois women’s basketball program has beaten the Gophers at least once in each of the past two seasons — would give the Illini (3-11, 1-10) their first Big Ten winning streak under Fahey. Illinois, after all, is 0-4 after winning a Big Ten game in the Fahey era, with those losses coming at home to Rutgers (71-60) and at Iowa (88-66) during the 2018-19 season and at Purdue (81-67) and against Indiana (59-54) in Champaign last season. “Obviously, having a win gives you a boost,” Fahey said of the Illini’s mindset following a 54-49 victory against Purdue on Sunday at State Farm Center. “We needed it emotionally. We’re people. We’re trying to build off of that (win).”
From distance
While Minnesota ranks near the bottom of the Big Ten in field-goal percentage — the Gophers have shot 39.1 percent, a mark that is second-to-last in the conference, only ahead of Illinois’ 36.6 percent — Fahey was still concerned by Minnesota’s ability to do damage beyond the three-point arc. The Illini coach pointed to players like Gadiva Hubbard, Jasmine Powell and Sara Scalia. That trio has combined to make 84 of the Gophers’ 107 three-pointers this season. Hubbard has, however, missed Minnesota’s past two games (losses to Iowa and Ohio State) with a sprained ankle. “I think it’s just going to be really important whatever defense that we’re in, that we play that three-point line,” Fahey said. “And most importantly, keep Powell contained.”
Offense by committee
A big reason why the Illini remain as the only Big Ten team that scores under 60 points per game on average has been the lack of a consistent go-to scorer. Jeanae Terry has been the closest thing to that, with the Illinois wing scoring in double figures in seven of the past eight games. “I feel as if we have so many role players on the team, that it’s just whoever has the hot hand that day,” said Jada Peebles, one of three players to start all 14 games for the Illini, along with Kennedi Myles and Terry. Those three sophomores are each scoring 10-plus points per game. “But if it’s somebody’s game, if it’s Aaliyah Nye’s game, then we know that we’re going to keep going to her. If it’s Jeanae (Terry’s) game, then we know we’re going to keep going to her.”
Ch-Ch-Changes
Sunday’s five-point victory against the Boilermakers marked the first starts of the season for freshmen Erika Porter and Nye. Porter only played 15 minutes, missing her two attempts from the field, but Nye was a key factor during Illinois’ 14-5 run to finish the game, hitting two clutch three-pointers, including the go-ahead shot with 41 seconds left in regulation. Nye finished with eight points in the win. “Eva (Rubin) and J-Naya (Ephraim) coming off the bench gave us huge sparks that maybe we needed (to start the game better),” Fahey said of the changes to the Illini rotation on Sunday. “I’ll be honest. I know starting’s important to players, and I respect that, but we’re really searching for combinations that can be successful throughout the game.”