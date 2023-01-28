CHAMPAIGN — It might surprise people — or perhaps not — to know the Illinois men’s basketbal team has played fewer than half of the true road schedule included in its 2022-23 season.
This doesn’t include neutral-site games against UCLA, Virginia, Texas and Missouri, though the last of those four could be considered a road game given its St. Louis residency.
Only the December matchup with Maryland and the January games versus Northwestern, Nebraska and Minnesota — across which Illinois posted a 2-2 record — are counted by the Illini as true road games so far. Happening in each of those teams’ home building.
Brad Underwood’s team will add another foe to that list Saturday when Illinois (14-6, 5-4 Big Ten) pays a trip to Wisconsin (12-7, 4-5) for the second game of the month between the Illini and Badgers.
Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. at the Kohl Center.
Illinois won the first game 79-69 on Jan. 7, kick starting an ongoing stretch in which Wisconsin has lost five of its last six games.
“It’s an opportunity where you’re not talking about guys for the first time,” Underwood said Friday. “Now, they’ve lived that experience of ... what a player looks like and what his tendencies are. Just a little more comfort.
“You still have to go out and (play), and then you watch film from their last three or four or five games and you try to pick up and say, ‘OK, they’ve added this’ or ‘They’re doing this a little different.’”
One obvious difference for Illinois to deal with this time around is Wisconsin forward Tyler Wahl being in the lineup.
Wahl missed the Jan. 7 game, as well as two more after that, with an injury. The 6-foot-9, 225-pound player — a preseason All-Big Ten first-team selection by league media members — is averaging 33 minutes and 11.3 points in three appearances since returning.
“He’s a back-to-the-basket type of player, so we’ve just got to guard him. We’ve got a game plan for him, so we’ve just got to execute our game plan,” said Illini freshman guard Jayden Epps, who made his second start in Tuesday’s win versus Ohio State. “We gave them a couple gifts on our defensive mistakes (last time).”
Underwood agrees with Epps’ latter point. And he has a statistic to back that up.
“The first Wisconsin game, (we) probably gave up 20 points in mistakes. Those numbers have been down recently,” Underwood said. “You give yourself a chance to win when you don’t make mistakes.”
Saturday’s game affords relative Big Ten newcomers like Epps another chance to experience life on the road against league competition.
“Just embracing it (is important),” Epps said. “Coach Brad always tells us, ‘Little things help you win on the road.’ Getting stops, getting rebounds, and he always gets on me about going back and rebounding. ... Just playing harder.”
Underwood downplayed the idea of extra preparation being required among his players who are less accustomed to Big Ten road games. He’d rather his team focus upon what he and his staff always preach, regardless of venue.
“We talk more about us and the ability to be tough and what it takes to win on the road,” Underwood said. “There’s no doubt more teams — a lot of teams, anyway — are more comfortable at home. So you’ve got to have a little different edge.
“To me, it’s when your team is together, when your locker room is tight, you can go win on the road. And you can do those things because it’s you against the whole building, and that’s the mentality you’ve got to have.”
Underwood’s mid-quote addendum about road comfort likely points to fellow Big Ten member Purdue. The nation’s No. 1-ranked team improved to 7-0 on the road this season with Thursday’s 75-70 victory at Michigan. All of those road wins are in league play.
Based on a comparison Underwood made following the Illini’s win against Ohio State, Matt Painter’s Boilermakers must feel rich right now.
“You always want to win at home. ... Take care of business, go steal a few on the road,” Underwood said. “We talk about road wins, it’s like stealing gold from Fort Knox. It’s hard to do in this league.”