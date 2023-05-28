SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Adrien Dumont de Chassart had an earlier-than-usual bedtime on Friday night.
Try 9:30 p.m.
Waking up six hours later meant the fifth-year Illinois senior had to tuck in early for bed in his Arizona hotel room.
The reason for a 3:30 a.m. start to Saturday — or “dark 30” as Illini men’s golf coach Mike Small described it? Illinois had an early morning tee time for its second round of the NCAA Championships.
Dumont de Chassart was the last of the Illini’s five players to put a ball in the air. The Villers la Ville, Belgium, native stepped up the tee box and hit his opening shot on No. 1 — a par 4, around 6:54 a.m. — 44 minutes after Jackson Buchanan was the first Illinois player to tee off. Nearly five hours later, Dumont de Chassart holed a par putt on No. 18 and capped a stellar round for not only himself but the rest of his Illini teammates.
Dumont de Chassart shot a second consecutive round of 2-under 68 on Saturday on the Raptor Course at the Grayhawk Golf Club. His two-round total of 4-under 136 was tied for second entering Sunday’s third round.
Illinois fired a team score of 7-under 273 in Saturday’s second round to surge up the leaderboard. The Illini, who reached 2-under 558 after 36 holes, were in first place alone. That single-round score of 273 Illinois posted is the second-lowest during the Division I national tournament’s three-year stint at Grayhawk — only behind Pepperdine’s 9-under 271 in 2021. Illinois was three shots ahead of second-place Florida (561) after two rounds of play, with the Illini the only team under par.
It was an 180-degree flip in emotions from Friday when the Illini struggled to a 5-over par team score.
“We didn’t play the way we wanted to (Friday),” Dumont de Chassart said during a media teleconference call with reporters on Saturday afternoon. “Just coming out (Saturday) morning and being under par early was huge. We all grinded pretty well.”
Small took it a step further. What impressed the 23rd-year Illinois coach the most was the mentality of his team. That and how all four of the Illini’s scoring players avoided making a single double bogey on Saturday.
“I thought we were more purposeful,” Small said. “We came out on point, a little more focused. ... We played solid golf. Chip and putted our ball, had a few good saves, drove it solidly and just played from strength.
“The course played a little easier (Saturday). It was harder (Friday) afternoon (when Illinois played). I don’t think our shots were as good (Friday). ... I haven’t looked at the stats yet. I haven’t gone through everyone’s rounds yet, but just looking at it, I see probably each guy four, five, six holes (during a round), so you can’t really tell yet. But when you don’t make as many bogeys and you don’t make any doubles, obviously, you’re efficient. You’re playing solid golf and you’re not creating problems.”
Buchanan and Matthis Besard both carded 68s to match Dumont de Chassart on Saturday, while Tommy Kuhl put together a 1-under 69.
For Besard, in particular, it was a big turnaround from Friday.
The fifth-year senior and transfer from Southern Illinois was eight strokes better in the second round after plodding to an opening score of 6-over 76 that included two double bogeys.
On Saturday, Besard birdied four of the holes on the back nine with bogeys on Nos. 9 and 12, both par 4s.
“Matthis has a lot of pride,” Small said. “He understands. He made good saves. That’s a big momentum deal in the game of golf. The short game is the defense of the game. You can’t really play defense on anybody, but the short game is your defense and the ball striking is your offense. Generally, that’s his strength is offense. He strikes it really well, but he didn’t (Friday). Short game didn’t hold him up, and (Saturday) it did.”
Sunday will see Illinois follow a similar routine with another early wake-up call ahead of a 6:10 a.m. local tee time (8:10 a.m. central). The top-15 teams at the end of Sunday’s third round make the 54-hole cut with the final stroke-play round on Memorial Day. The top-eight teams after 72 holes on Monday qualify for Tuesday’s match-play team quarterfinals.
It’s all part of the process for the Illini, who have readily admitted they are taking a national-title-or-bust approach to the week-long national tournament. Illinois’ best-ever result at the NCAA Championships was a runner-up finish in 2013.
Regardless, Small is hoping what the Illini were able to do throughout Saturday’s second round is a turning point for his players.
“It just shows we can do it,” the Illinois coach said. “A lot of this game is self-belief and commitment and conviction in what you do. That’s just affirmation that they’re good and that they can do it. You know you have bad days, too, and the good players will feed off the good and limit the bad and get around the golf course where that last box on the scorecard is competitive. It’s not an easy game. Just because you do it once doesn’t mean you’re entitled to do it (again). We have to go out and earn it.”