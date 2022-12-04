CHAMPAIGN — Shauna Green circled back Friday to a conversation the first-year Illinois women’s basketball coach had with Adalia McKenzie shortly after Green arrived on campus in late March.
It was a candid one-on-one chat with a player Green had met for the first time only days earlier. But it also was an initial clue Green would have into the buy-in she could expect from an almost entirely retooled Illini roster during the former Dayton coach’s first eight-plus months on the job.
“I remember my first meeting with her and just her willingness to open up right away. I remember her telling me all these things and I’m thinking, ‘Wow, this is the first time I’ve sat down with (McKenzie),’ and they’re seemed to be an instant trust there, and I thought that was pretty cool and pretty special because not everybody is like that,” Green said. McKenzie was one of five holdovers from the previous coaching staff who stayed in Champaign after Nancy Fahey retired, paving the way for Green to take over the Illinois program.
“This team from day one has been like, ‘What do we need to do, Coach? How can we get better?’” Green continued. “And they have literally believed in everything we’ve said. We’re just fortunate that we had that. ... They’re good players and now you put them in position to succeed and you hold them accountable and you teach them and you care about them, and you know, you can see them all thriving.”
What has been a high-flying start to Green’s tenure will receive its first true test during Sunday’s Big Ten opener for the Illini (7-1) at No. 5 Indiana (8-0), with tip-off from Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind., set for 1 p.m.
Few teams, if any, are playing better than the Hoosiers, who are fresh off an 87-63 home thrashing of sixth-ranked North Carolina in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge on Thursday night. That win is made more impressive by the fact Indiana did so without its second-best player and a key leader in Grace Berger (knee injury) on the court.
But Green also views Sunday as an opportunity for her team. Illinois hasn’t defeated a program ranked in the top five of the Associated Press Top 25 poll in two-plus decades. Many of the players on the Illini roster weren’t even born yet at the time of Illinois’ 82-65 victory against No. 5 Georgia on Jan. 2, 2000, in Champaign.
“This is why you play the game,” Green said. “This is why you play college basketball. This is why you come to a school like Illinois to play on the big stage in the Big Ten against the best teams in the country and the best players in the country and coach against the best coaches in the country. It’s another opportunity. Even when we used to play UConn (at Dayton), you can’t get caught up in who it is. You get caught up in the prep and the details and going out there and executing the plan.”
Getting to the point where Illinois is now has been about building chemistry with a roster that features more newcomers (eight) this season than returnees (five).
Genesis Bryant wasn’t quite sure the rapport would come together as quickly as it has. The North Carolina State transfer was one of four such newcomers on this season’s roster, along with guard Makira Cook (Dayton), forward Brynn Shoup-Hill (Dayton) and center Aicha Ndour (Northwest Florida State College).
Only after the team left campus in early August to head home for a few weeks before the start of the fall semester did Bryant realize how close the Illini had gotten.
The way Illinois has started the season, including ending a 21-game losing streak in true road games on Wednesday night in a 92-71 victory at Pittsburgh, only reinforced the positive vibes for the Jonesboro, Ga., native.
“It makes it a reality,” Bryant said. “Coach Green was telling us these things at the beginning. You know when you are so far away ... it’s like, ‘Can we really do this?’ There’s some doubt but once we started getting those big wins and really playing as a team, it really made us think we really can be good and do something really special.”
McKenzie said it’s been Green’s blank-slate approach since inheriting an Illini program that only won seven games last season that has been a breath of fresh air.
“I just remember last year it was really hard hearing all the negative things people would say about us,” said McKenzie, who was a freshman when Illinois went 7-20 in Fahey’s final season. “I hate losing, and I hate hearing people talk trash about us. This year, that has been a focus, just to rebuild a program and be different. We don’t worry about last year because that’s not us. We’re new. Just going into this next game (at Indiana), it is a really good opportunity for us to let people see us and make some noise.”