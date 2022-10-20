CHAMPAIGN — Bret Bielema placed a sign at one of the exits to the Smith Center after he was hired 22 months ago as the Illinois football coach.
The message: “Manage the outside.”
The directive as the Illini leave their facility each day is to manage the outside influences, pressures or expectations they might face that could derail them.
Bielema admits the sign really wasn’t for the team he inherited. A team that went 2-6 during the COVID-19 impacted 2020 season and won just 10 Big Ten games in five seasons under former coach Lovie Smith. But it was a sign, a motto, Bielema was certain he would eventually discuss with his team in depth.
That day was Wednesday. Bielema gathered his starters and a few backups together — an easier week for that group during Illinois’ second bye week — and discussed the outside pressures some of them would soon start facing.
Because in that group are a number of potential pros. NFL scouts and agents will soon come calling. As a potential professional future is unveiled, people without great intentions could also try to enter their lives.
None of it can happen until the end of the regular season. That was the impetus behind Bielema’s discussion.
“Don’t let anything take you off track of what we’ve done,” the Illinois coach said he told his players. “The reason we’ve had success today and the reason you’re getting accolades is you’ve followed the process and you’ve stayed true to our plan. Let’s not change that over the next five weeks, and at the end, we’ll sit down and have some real conversations.”
It was a message intended for a group that will have important decisions to make come the end of the season, but the idea to “manage the outside” has value for the entire team. Especially now that Illinois (6-1, 3-1 Big Ten) is the 18th-ranked team in the country, bowl eligible after just seven games and playing at a level that could yield the program’s first Big Ten championship appearance.
“I spent the first 10 minutes (Wednesday) morning and put up a slide of every kid that got nominated for an award,” Bielema said. “Showed our ranking. I showed where we stood in the Big Ten. Somebody is showing it to them. I’d rather talk to them about what it means coming out of our mouths.”
Bielema also revisited the idea of “Illinois vs. Everybody.” It’s something of a rallying point for the team. Wednesday’s message included the notion that “everybody” wasn’t just the opponents the Illini have faced and will face.
“Sometimes everybody is your closest friend, your closest loved one,” Bielema said. “Someone that is maybe asking for 16 tickets instead of the six they used to ask for. Sometimes, kids get outside pressures that they don’t know how to handle. That’s where, as coaches, we have to be aware of those moments and help them work through them.”
How Illinois has handled its success through the first seven games of the season, veteran running back Chase Brown said, was a reflection of the culture Bielema established. Brown is in the midst of a career year, but his focus after a bowl eligibility-clinching win this past Saturday against Minnesota was making the most of the bye week to recover and prepare for the Oct. 29 game at Nebraska. It’s a sentiment his teammates all shared.
“Right now, we’re a 6-1 football team,” Brown said. “We’re leading the Big Ten West. The more games we win, the more people will support the Illini football team. As quickly as this season has started off — a really good start — you never know how it could end and how peoples’ vision of this program could change. Taking it one week at a time and focusing on how we can keep on winning is the most important part.
“All the freshmen that just came in — a super talented class — all they know right now is a 6-1 team. That’s going to be their standard. They’ve never experienced many losses or a losing football season. I think that’s extremely important as guys transition out of here that we established a winning culture and these guys know how to win games.”