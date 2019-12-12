As the decade draws to the close, we polled current and former News-Gazette and WDWS-AM staffers who covered Illinois basketball to determine the All-Decade Team.
1st Team
Malcolm Hill, G
He averaged just 4.4 points per game his freshman season, yet he finished as the number-3 scorer all-time in Illinois history. A quiet leader with a knack for getting to the free-throw line, he is often thought of as one of the best Illini players never to experience an NCAA tournament game.
Demtri McCamey, G
McCamey is the only player this decade to earn First Team All-Big Ten honors (2009-10). He finished as the second highest scorer who played in this decade behind Hill and seventh all-time. He is tied for the single-game Illinois assists record (16), and is second all-time in total assists (733). His teams reached the NCAA tournament twice.
Brandon Paul, G
Paul might be best remembered for a 43-point explosion against Ohio State in a 2012 game, the most by a player this decade and third most all-time. Or perhaps you might remember him inbounding the ball to Tyler Griffey for the game-winner layup to upset Indiana in 2013.
Leron Black, F
By the time he reached his final season, Black perfected a jumper that was nearly impossible to defend and averaged 15.3 points per game. He led the Illini in rebounding for two straight seasons. His best night? Pouring in 20 points against Mizzou in the 2017 Braggin' Rights game and then proposing to his girlfriend (she said yes). Last season might have been different if he elected to use his last season of eligibility in lieu of an overseas professional career.
Nnana Egwu, C
A true rim protector, he never had more than 5 blocks in one game but still amassed the most in program history (201). Egwu was a two-year captain and received Big Ten All-Defensive honors in 2015.
2nd Team
Ayo Dosunmu, G
Ravonte Rice, G
D.J. Richardson, G
Mike Davis, F
Kofi Cockburn & Meyers Leonard, C (tie)
Panel: Brian Barnhart, Scott Beatty, Evan Conn, Matt Daniels, Tim Ditman, Marcus Jackson, Michael Kiser, Steve Kelly, Paul Klee, Brian Moline, Scott Richey, and Loren Tate.