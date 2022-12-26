The Illinois men's basketball team is out of the Associated Press Top 25 poll this week.
The Illini (8-4) fell from No. 16 to unranked after losing 93-71 this past Thursday night to Missouri in the Braggin' Rights game in St. Louis. The poll was released late Monday morning.
Illinois did receive 65 points, fourth-most among teams outside the Top 25 who are receiving votes.
Illinois only has one game this week against Bethune-Cookman (4-8) at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at State Farm Center in Champaign. Even with a win against the Eagles out of the SWAC, Illinois likely won't find itself again in the first AP Top 25 poll of 2023 unless a number of teams ahead of them in the rankings lose.
Purdue (12-0) is still ranked No. 1 for the second straight week. The Boilermakers are one of three Big Ten teams ranked in the poll, with Wisconsin (9-2) at No. 15 and Indiana (10-3) at No. 16.
Maryland, Illinois, Ohio State and Michigan State are other Big Ten teams receiving votes.