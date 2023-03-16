DES MOINES, Iowa — The details of exactly what happened when Jayden Epps went down in Illinois’ final practice of February remain unclear. Brad Underwood has steadfastly declined to discuss that moment in depth. But it’s clear from the look on the Illinois’ coach’s face even several weeks later, that it was, in fact, what he called a “scary moment.”
“When a player collapses on the court and you don’t know why, at that moment, yeah,” Underwood said Wednesday before trailing off. “Then to see some of the challenges he was having hours and hours and hours after that, still not know the why, was challenging.”
It’s a moment Epps, who was finally diagnosed with a concussion, has put behind him. The 6-foot-2 freshman guard missed the final two games of the regular season and was cleared to return to play ahead of the Big Ten tournament.
That leaves Epps “good to go” for Illinois (20-12) in the NCAA tournament ahead of a first-round showdown with Arkansas (20-13) at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in the West Region.
“It was an important three minutes he got in the game against Penn State,” Underwood said. “The first one one he shot he missed by six feet, the next one he made, so it was good for him to get that adrenaline out there.
“He had not practiced. He had just been through a shootaround. Just to get conditioning back and feel the motion of a game is important as we head into the NCAA tournament.”
Epps spent the majority of his initial recovery from that concussion off the basketball court. All he could do on it was shoot.
“I did a lot of running on the treadmill and riding on the bike,” Epps said Wednesday. “I did a lot of shooting because at first I couldn’t really do much. It was pretty scary. I feel like I did a good job of recovering and I got past it, so I’m just blessed that I can play again.”
And Underwood is just as grateful to have Epps healthy.
“They’re our kids, and you have a tremendous responsibility as a head coach,” Underwood said. “We may coach them hard and we may push them and drive them, but at the end of the day we love them. Going to that hospital after that practice and spending the night with Jayden that night, it’s our responsibility as coaches, or mine as a coach. So I don’t ever take that for granted.
“We were elated to find out what the problem was and how it happened, and we were more elated to know that there was a chance he would come back. It means a great deal for us that he’s back out there, and he’s a terrific young person.”
Kansas coach Bill Self was not in attendance Wednesday at Wells Fargo Arena for the Jayhawks’ open shootaround and media availability.
The former Illinois coach, who was hospitalized and underwent a procedure to treat blocked arteries in his heart, also missed the Big 12 tournament. Assistant coach Norm Roberts filled in last week in Kansas City, Mo., and again Wednesday in Des Moines.
Self did attend Kansas’ practice earlier in the day elsewhere in Des Moines and was also in attendance for Tuesday’s practice and meetings. Whether he coaches Thursday in the Jayhawks’ first-round game against Howard is still to be determined.
“He’s doing well,” Roberts said. “He’s getting better all the time. We’re hopeful and everything is day-to-day with him, but if you ask our guys he got after them pretty good (Wednesday) so he was doing really well.”
Kansas forward Jalen Wilson said the team was excited to have Self return.
“It’s great to have him back on the court with us, for him to be able to coach us and start off (Thursday) with a bang,” Wilson said.
Underwood was not surprised Self made the trip to Des Moines for the NCAA tournament. The current Illinois coach and former Illinois coach have a history that dates back to Underwood’s time in high school, as a prospective recruit shown around Oklahoma State by Self.
“I know how tough he is,” Underwood said. “I also know how important it is for him to be here for his players and his coaches. What his program has stood for and all the success.
“I don’t want to speak for Bill — you know, he may not be his 100 percent spry self — but I know that there is a lot of things out there in terms of family, his team, his staff, that are really important that he goes out there and performs the best he can to try to help them.”
Arkansas coach Eric Musselman clearly did his homework on Illinois ahead of Wednesday. Musselman rattled off several scouting report details without missing a beat, mentioning Epps as a scorer, Dain Dainja‘s go-to baseline spin move off either block and RJ Melendez‘s dunks off baseline drives from the corner.
It was Illinois freshman guard Ty Rodgers, though, who got perhaps the highest praise.
“Ty Rodgers, who plays really hard, can get people off the bounce,” Musselman said. “He gets extra possessions for them by how hard he plays.”
Rodgers and fellow freshmen Epps and Sencire Harris will make their NCAA tournament debuts Thursday against Arkansas.
Epps, after missing two games and barely playing against Penn State in the Big Ten tournament, simply expressed a desire to get on the court with his team.
“Every emotion you could think of, I probably have right now,” he said.
No extra nerves for Rodgers, though, who said experiences playing in the Continental Tire Main Event in Las Vegas, the Jimmy V Classic in New York and the Big Ten tournament in Chicago all help.
“Just the ups and the downs and learning how to balance it,” Rodgers said. “Knowing how to play when you’re in a tight game. Situational things like that. Everything comes hand in hand and definitely helps.”
Musselman was an early embracer of building rosters with transfers. He did it at Nevada with his last — and arguably best — Wolf Pack roster in the 2018-19 season, featuring North Carolina State transfers Caleb and Cody Martin and Southern Illinois transfer Jordan Caroline, a Champaign natve.
Musselman’s done it with the Razorbacks, too, with increasingly higher-profile additions. From JD Notae, Justin Smith and Jalen Tate in his first two seasons, to Chris Lykes and Stanley Umude last year to an incredible haul of Ricky Council IV, Trevon Brazile, Jalen Graham and Mahki and Mahkel Mitchell this season.
Musselman is clearly pro-transfer portal. So it’s not a surprise he, like Underwood, is a little perturbed the portal officially opened Monday while preparations for the NCAA tournament were underway.
“Right now we’re trying to get ready for Illinois, but there is also a whole other aspect of the portal,” Musselman said. “There’s people in our conference doing home visits right now while we’re trying to get ready to play and perform well in this tournament. ... Our job right now is to figure out a way to beat Illinois. Having said that, we did have a recruiting meeting (Tuesday) among a bunch of Illinois prep because you have to.
“Last year I remember doing five Zooms before we played Gonzaga. Up until maybe 11:15, 11:30 at night doing Zooms when you are trying to make an Elite Eight. Recruiting is a huge portion of our job, and to say you are not doing any of it right now, would probably not be true.”
SCOTT RICHEY AND JOEY WRIGHT