CHAMPAIGN — A majority of those inside State Farm Center on Monday were pleased to see Illinois guard Andre Curbelo checking in with 141/2 minutes remaining in the first half of a matchup between the 17th-ranked Illini and fourth-ranked Purdue.
Many of those folks expressed their appreciation for the sophomore from Puerto Rico by loudly cheering his first competitive appearance on a basketball court since Nov. 23, after missing nearly two months with an unspecified injury.
Safe to say Boilermakers coach Matt Painter was not feeling that love.
“Should’ve stayed out,” Painter said during his postgame press conference to a handful of laughs from media members.
At face value, Curbelo looked just like his old self during Illinois’ 96-88 double-overtime loss to Purdue.
He facilitated by slinging passes all over the floor and driving to the basket. Attempted increasingly difficult layups and short-range jump shots.
Finished with 20 points, six rebounds, three assists and no turnovers in 26 minutes despite not officially being announced as available until less than an hour before opening tip-off.
Little, if any of this, was featured in Illini coach Brad Underwood’s game plan.
“I had an idea going in I’d play him six to eight minutes. He’s in horrific shape, horrible shape,” Underwood said. “But he’s a terrific athlete. We’re talking about a young man who’s done very little in the last six to eight weeks and impacted the game at a very high level.”
That’s right. A horrifically-out-of-shape version of Curbelo scored the Illini’s final two baskets in the second half and their last field goal of the first overtime, forcing an extra five minutes of play each time.
“We discussed him and how good he was and how good of a passer he is, but he made some tough shots,” Painter said. “The floaters and off of one leg — he got stuck a couple times and made ... a couple of incredible shots for them. He’s a great player.”
Underwood didn’t clarify the exact medical issue that forced Curbelo to remain on the bench for 13 games, noting that Curbelo has “been to specialists here and then obviously went to see some people outside of this area.”
“Everything’s a reaction to what he does that day, and once we got by that, we got the go-ahead. He didn’t have problems in practice, which is the first time that’s happened,” Underwood said. “He played way better than I expected (and) played way more than I expected.”
Curbelo’s teammates also were glad to see the preseason Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year watch list honoree back in his Illinois uniform instead of in street clothes, encouraging the Illini from the sidelines.
“I miss having him on the court,” Illini forward Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk said. “It’s just been different without him. We’ve been doing good and we’ve been winning, but as you saw (Monday) Andre’s a tremendous player.”
“I feel like he’s one of the best point guards in the nation,” Illinois guard Alfonso Plummer added. “He creates a lot of stuff for us. ... That’s going to help us down the stretch.”
Kofi Cockburn sloughed through one of his least effective games as an Illini on Monday.
The national Player of the Year candidate battled foul trouble through the late morning and early afternoon, booking 10 points, five rebounds and five fouls in just 22 minutes of play. Cockburn was assessed his disqualifying fifth foul on the first overtime’s second possession.
“His fouls were more situational,” Painter said. “A couple of them were (on) drives. They’re tough ones to get things called on you. You want to get your money’s worth.”
Cockburn entered halftime with two fouls. He landed his third less than two minutes into the second half. His fourth followed less than one minute after that.
When Underwood was asked what the Illini need from Cockburn in Top 25 matchups such as Monday’s, Underwood started with the obvious: “Staying on the court would help.”
But Underwood also appeared either frustrated or flummoxed — perhaps both — as Cockburn and some of Underwood’s other players racked up fouls. Underwood eventually opted for grinning and dismissively waving his hand toward officials when faced with undesired calls.
“(Cockburn) just didn’t get in a great rhythm early,” Underwood said. “We’re not going to get where we want to go with him sitting 30 minutes.”
Cockburn’s struggles paired poorly — from Illinois’ perspective — with fellow big man Omar Payne receiving both a flagrant-one foul and a technical foul late in the first half following a chippy interaction with Purdue forward Trevion Williams, who also garnered a technical foul.
This 1-2 whammy did open the door for Bosmans-Verdonk to star in the paint.
The Belgium native saw 20 minutes versus the Boilermakers, his largest time share since playing 21 minutes back on Nov. 9 against Jackson State.
And he did plenty of good in those 20 minutes, producing four points, four rebounds, one assist and two steals. The assist admittedly was a bit unorthodox — passing out of an open layup to find Plummer, who drained a three-pointer. But it was an assist nonetheless.
“It’s that next-man-up mentality and always staying ready,” Bosmans-Verdonk said. “That’s how I approach every game because you never know what happens.”
Plummer lauded Bosmans-Verdonk for stepping up against an opponent Underwood deemed “the best basketball team we’ve played.”
“I’m proud of him,” Plummer said. “He’s been working out since Day 1, nonstop. He’s the first one in the gym, always listening to coaches. I feel like the whole team’s proud of him.”
Trent Frazier was announced at halftime Monday as the latest Big Ten Player of the Week, following solid performances against Nebraska (29 points, five assists) and Michigan (18 points, seven assists).
His effort against Purdue might’ve flown a bit below the radar, if only because Curbelo’s return and Plummer’s game-high 24 points provided more flair in the Illini backcourt.
But make no mistake: Frazier’s 16 points, five rebounds and six assists had plenty to do with Illinois nearly handing the Boilermakers a third Big Ten defeat on the season.
Painter recognized that afterward.
“Trent Frazier is a good player. He makes (scoring) hard, really hard,” Painter said. “He knows everything that’s going on out there. It’s pretty impressive. I think he’s got a bright future.”
Meyers Leonard’s long-awaited return to State Farm Center happened Monday, as the nine-year NBA veteran was recognized in the first half alongside wife Elle, following the couple’s $500,000 donation to the Ubben Basketball Complex renovation project, announced on Sunday.
It marked Leonard’s first time at the facility since his final college game in 2012.
But Leonard has plenty to talk about beyond the monetary gift when he spoke with media prior to the Illinois-Purdue tip-off.
Two big topics were mental health and the anti-Semetic slur Leonard used during a video gaming stream in March 2021, the latter of which was captured on the Twitch platform.
“It hurt me to know I had made a mistake as it pertained to my character,” said Leonard, who at one point paused to collect himself while discussing the subject. “I certainly made a very, very big mistake, and I have over the last however long since the incident taken the steps to educate myself, to be in the Jewish community.”
The 7-foot center said he planned to stop by Illinois’ Chabad Jewish Center after the basketball game to speak with members of the local Jewish community.
“Number one and most importantly is to say sorry,” Leonard said of his message for the group. “This did not come from a place of hate. I was a fool.”
Leonard, who entered the 2012 NBA draft out of Illinois and was selected 11th overall, most recently played for the Miami Heat following seven seasons with the Portland Trailblazers. He was traded from Miami to Oklahoma City last year before being released by the Thunder.
He said “there’s plenty of NBA teams that want me” but added that an unsuccessful ankle surgey currently leaves him unable to play.
Leonard also weighed in on the current Illini standout who plays the same position as him.
“If I were to take off running at that pillar right there, it’s probably what it’d feel like running into Kofi,” Leonard said. “I’m always excited when there’s a younger Illinois guy coming through the ranks and trying to make it to the next level.”
