GALLOWAY, N.J. – Illinois men's golf weathered wind and rain throughout the weekend to extend its Big Ten-record streak of conference championships to eight.
The Illini emerged victorious after the third round at Galloway National Golf Club was canceled due to rain; Illinois' team score of eight-under-par 560 through the first two rounds was enough to edge Northwestern (577) and Wisconsin (583).
Illinois was the only team that collectively finished under par.
All five of Illinois' golfers placed within the top 13. Matthis Besard and Tommy Kuhl led the Illini at two-under 140 while Jackson Buchanan and Adrien Dumont de Chassart finished in a tie for fifth at 141 and Piercen Hunt finished in a tie for 13th at 144.
Four Illini –
The Illini have now won 13 of the last 14 Big Ten men's golf championships.