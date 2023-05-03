CHAMPAIGN — The Illinois men's golf program has shown it is among the best in the country — again — this season.
And if Mike Small's team wants to claim an elusive national championship this spring, their postseason journey will start relatively close to home.
The NCAA announced Wednesday that Illinois landed the No. 1 seed at the 13-team regional that will take place at Eagle Eye Golf Club in Bath, Mich., starting on May 15.
The course is 328 miles from Champaign and the only Midwest-based course that will play host to six regional tournaments that start in less than two weeks.
The Illini, who have seven tournaments this school year and are fresh off winning their eighth straight Big Ten championship, will need to finish among the top five teams at Eagle Eye to advance to the NCAA Championships that take place May 26-31 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz.
Before Wednesday's NCAA selection show, additional recognition came from Illinois by way of the Big Ten.
Fifth-year senior Adrien Dumont de Chassart won the Big Ten Golfer of the Year accolade for the third straight season. He is only the third Big Ten golfer to win this award three times, joining Luke Donald of Northwestern (1999 through 2001) and Randy Leen of Indiana (1996-98). Dumont de Chassart is also the first Illini male athlete to win a Big Ten individual athlete of the year three times.
Dumont de Chassart was one of five Illini players to earn all-conference recognition, with fellow fifth-year seniors Matthis Besard and Tommy Kuhl, along with sophomore Jackson Buchanan joining him on the first team. Junior Piercen Hunt earned second-team recognition.
On top of the players' individual achievements, Illinois coach Mike Small won his record 13th Big Ten Coach of the Year honor on Wednesday.