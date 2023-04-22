URBANA — Success isn’t some new commodity for Illinois men’s golf.
Mike Small has developed the program into one of the best in the country on an annual basis.
How that success has come this spring, though, still has a sense of newness. Three fifth-year seniors have created a different dynamic for the team. That two of them — Adrien Dumont de Chassart and Tommy Kuhl — are among the top-ranked players in the country hasn’t hurt, either.
Those two will lead third-ranked Illinois into its final regular-season tournament this weekend on the heels of three wins this spring and no finish worse than a tie for fourth in the team’s other two events. That the regular-season finale will play out at Atkins Golf Club — the first home tournament in a decade — is simply a bonus.
“We’re playing well,” Small said before this weekend’s first round of the 54-hole Fighting Illini Spring Collegiate gets underway at 7:30 a.m. Saturday. “They’re playing consistent golf. We always preach that.
“Consistency is what good golf teams do. Any coach in any sport wants to know what he’s getting every day. This team has shown they bring it mentally, emotionally and physically a lot of the time. We still have issues that we see — that I see — but if you look at our results this year, it’s been as consistent as anybody in the country.”
Getting Dumont de Chassart and Kuhl back for a fifth year was a boon for Small and Illinois.
So was landing Southern Illinois transfer Matthis Besard, who used his bonus fifth year of eligibility to join the Illini.
The continued development of sophomore Jackson Buchanan, who shot rounds of 66, 62 and 66 to win last week’s Tiger Collegiate Invitational, and junior Piercen Hunt has rounded out a top-three team in the nation.
“Three fifth-year seniors, I’ve never had that,” Small said. “My teams, we’ve always had success, but it’s always been dispersed through our ages pretty well. COVID kind of messed that up a little bit. We’re older this year. Maybe it’s a plus. Maybe it’s a positive for us.”
Buchanan wasn’t the only winner last week in Columbia, Mo. While he took the individual title by four strokes on Dumont de Chassart and Missouri’s Charlie Crockett, Illinois eviscerated the 14-team field. The Illini shot 68-under as a team and topped the host Tigers by 28 strokes on their home course.
Last week’s victory came after a runner-up finish at the Augusta Haskins Award Invitational on April 1-2 in Augusta, Ga. Illinois also tied for fourth at the National Invitational Tournament in Tucson, Ariz., in mid-March and won both the Hal Williams Collegiate in Mobile, Ala., and ultra competitive Southern Highlands Collegiate in Las Vegas in February.
“I think we’re clicking at the right time,” Kuhl said. “That’s what coach sets up our schedule to be. I really like our team dynamic right now. We’re all in the right mindset and head space with our goals and what we want. It’s just fun to be with this group of guys.
“We’re all so competitive. We’re trying to beat each other every day, and I think that’s why we’re seeing success. We’re all so competitive and hate losing. That’s what I tell people makes a great team is when you have guys with that same mindset.”
Illinois’ dominance at Missouri’s The Club at Old Hawthorne saw plenty of records fall. Buchanan’s 22-under set a program low for a 54-hole tournament, and the Illini’s 68-under was both a program record and one of the lowest 54-hole team scores in NCAA history.
Those kinds of scores might be hard to chase again this weekend. The current forecast for Saturday, featuring the first two rounds, and Sunday, featuring the final round teeing off at 8 a.m., at Atkins Golf Club sets the high for either day at 50 degrees with high winds expected.
“The greens are firm and it’s playing pretty long, so it’s going to be a good test,” Dumont de Chassart said of Atkins Golf Club. “I heard the weather is going to be pretty cold and windy, so that’s going to make it even harder. We’re used to it here. It’s always windy, and usually the weather is pretty cold, so I guess it’s kind of an advantage for us.”
The conditions likely mean Atkins Golf Club won’t play at its full 7,500-yard length. Holes that play downwind or with a crosswind could be stretched out. Any playing into the wind won’t be, but Small said the course is in shape enough to be “a good representation of what we’re doing out there.”
“In April, it’s kind of hard to get a course to where you really want it,” Small added. “We’ve played there three to four times in the last couple weeks, and it’s really good for April. The playing areas — the tees, the fairways, the greens and the bunkers — are all perfect. I think if you get off to the sides it’s a little rough just because it’s spring time. Grass isn’t really growing yet, and it’s not filling in.”