WHAT HAPPENED
Illinois rallied from a 25-point deficit to stun the host Spartans. Brandon Peters got hot in the second half, finding open receivers on a chilly afternoon/evening. It extended the Illini win streak to four games.
WHAT IT MEANS
The Illini are going bowling for the first time since 2014. Where will be determined after the completion of the regular season, but after Saturday it’s hard to believe the team was once 2-4.
WHAT’S NEXT
A chance to rest. The Illini have their second open Saturday and first since Sept. 28. The break will give injured players a chance to rest up before the Nov. 23 trip to Iowa. In case you forgot, the last game against the Hawkeyes was 63-0.