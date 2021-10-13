Illinois will try to stop its three-match losing streak Wednesday against Iowa before hitting the road to face No. 9 Nebraska on Saturday in Lincoln, Neb. Beat writer Scott Richey takes a look at what’s next for Chris Tamas’ team:
More schedule quirksIllinois has been on a Wednesday/Saturday Big Ten schedule since starting conference play Sept. 22 at Iowa. The one “reprieve” was a long weekend of matches against top-five teams Purdue and Wisconsin before returning to the Wednesday/Saturday schedule last week, this week and continuing it next week. Eliminating travel partners changed how the Big Ten scheduled. More midweek matches also opened up some TV opportunities. The downside? Non-match days are mostly prep for the next opponent, leaving little time to actually practice.
“You’re just really trying to work on those items that are going to help you score those two or three more points because that’s the difference in the set,” Illinois coach Chris Tamas said about how he apportions his practice time. “With the schedule, you’re going to be really concerned about rest and recovery and making sure you’re not going so hard in between that you’re not getting prepared for the next match ahead of you.”
set for a rematchIowa pushed Illinois to the brink in both team’s Big Ten opener last month, with the Hawkeyes winning the first set and then rallying in the fourth to extend the match even further. The Illini finished off their first Big Ten win of the fall with a dominant fifth set, as pin hitters Megan Cooney, Jessica Nunge and Raina Terry combined for 41 kills. That match was the start of a six-match Big Ten losing streak for Iowa. The Illini, with home-court advantage this time in Wednesday’s 7 p.m. match at Huff Hall, should be substantial favorites. Right?
“We’re in the Big Ten, so I don’t think we should ever look at it like that,” Illinois setter Diana Brown said. “On paper, yes, that’s how it should go, but that’s why we play the game of volleyball. Iowa’s good. They played us tough last time. They were throwing one-arm (digs) and perfect passes to the setter and just slamming it down our throat. Not to say we can’t do that. … We’ve been using the phrase, ‘Imposing our will.’ I believe we should go in there and handle them, but they’re good.”
Difference-making middlesThe post-Ali Bastianelli era at Illinois has been an ongoing saga to figure out how to get consistent production from the team’s middle blockers. Bastianelli left as the program’s all-time leader in blocks and served as a consistent option in the attack. Three years later, the Illini have seen Kennedy Collins put together her best season to date and Kyla Swanson step into a significant role for the first time in her career. Collins is right there with Illinois’ pin hitters in the attack, and Swanson leads the team in blocks.
“(Assistant coach Rashinda Reed) works with them, and she’s been doing a tremendous job of getting them to another level,” Tamas said. “Blocking standpoint, we’ve blocked better than we have in a few years, and they’re coming along with their attacking as well. Whenever you can have them as dual threats, that’s what we’re all looking for. They’re doing a nice job of doing that.”
New, bigger roleSwanson played sparing both in 2019 as a true freshman (three starts in five appearances) and in the delayed “2020” season last winter and spring (four starts in seven matches). The 6-foot-4 junior out of Wahoo, Neb., started this year with a bang — 10 kills and 10 total blocks in a five-set win against UC Santa Barbara for her first career double-double in the season opener — and has been fairly consistent at the net for the Illini since with 64 kills and 52 blocks.
“I’m obviously super stoked about being able to get on the court and contribute this year,” Swanson said. “The environment in the gym is always super competitive, so I’ve improved exponentially since I stepped foot on the court as a freshman. … I feel like a different player. (The coaches) completely reconstructed how I was blocking and taught me better techniques that I use now. It’s obviously very fulfilling knowing all your hard work during that process over the past two years has paid off.”