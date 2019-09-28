CHAMPAIGN — Friday night’s Big Ten opener was really all Illinois could have wanted. Two top 20 teams. A rematch of last year’s national semifinal. Huff Hall legitimately being stuffed for the first home match in nearly a month. All positives when it comes to creating an electric atmosphere for the first conference match of the season.
All positives except for the final score.
Illinois found itself in familiar territory this season down a set to start the match, and despite putting together the makings of a comeback in front of a sold out Huff Hall crowd of 4,152 couldn’t finish it off in a 25-22, 25-27, 26-28, 25-22, 15-10 Nebraska victory. An upset — a potential signature win for Illinois at the start of Big Ten play — that slipped just out of reach.
“We know we’re never out of it,” Illinois coach Chris Tamas said. “We’re down 7-3 in the fifth and I’m telling them, ‘You’ve got to keep believing until the final ball hits the floor.’
“It’s good that we’re scratching and clawing. We’ve just got to come up with those few extra points — some of them more simple than others. We’ve got to make sure we can come up with some plays when it counts.”
Falling behind early against the No. 3 Cornhuskers (9-1, 1-0 Big Ten) wasn’t new for the No. 20 Illini (5-5, 0-1). Illinois has lost the first set in nine of 10 matches this season. That includes four wins against Tennessee, Marquette, Pacific and Loyola Marymount and four other losses against Washington, Colorado, Illinois State and Central Florida.
The only match where Illinois won the first set was its rematch against Tennessee. In that one, the Illini won the first two, lost the next two and then had to rally back for a five-set victory.
“The team’s used to it by now,” Tamas said. “Even going back to last year there were a lot of matches we had going to four or five. It’s just part of the game. You never want to put yourself in a hole, but our team knows it’s three sets by two points. We train hard every day to prepare for it. Yeah, we’d like to have that first set, but it’s just a part of the game. As long as we’re making good adjustments and come back like we did and take the next few … we just couldn’t close it out there in the end.”
Illinois senior Jacqueline Quade didn’t give much weight to dropping the first set Friday night to Nebraska. The 6-foot-2 outside hitter, who had a match-high 18 kills, said she thought the Illini executed their game plan well enough early against the Cornhuskers. A few more breaks just went Nebraska’s way.
How the Illini bounced back to take the second and third sets stood out more to Quade.
“Not letting that first set get to us,” the Fort Wayne, Ind., native said was important. “It was done. Coming out in that second set it was a new set, same mentality just going after them and keeping the pressure on them a lot in that set.”
That pressure was applied by a fairly balanced attack. Sure, some stretches resembled last year’s Final Four showdown with the Cornhuskers — all Quade all the time — but Illinois got big plays from junior outside hitter Megan Cooney, senior middle blocker Ashlyn Fleming and freshman middle blocker Kennedy Collins in locking down the second and third sets. Cooney and Fleming had 14 kills apiece, while Collins added six.
It just wasn’t enough. As balanced as the Illini were, they weren’t all that efficient save for the third set. Between a more productive block and especially a floor defense that simply didn’t let many balls touch the floor with a slew of one-armed digs and one-armed passes, Nebraska kept Illinois just enough in check.
“They’re good,” Tamas said of the Cornhuskers. “They always have been, and that’s what they put their mark on. We try to do the same, too.
“It’s not costing us the game, but I feel like there are plays we normally make that we didn’t (Friday night). I thought we did a nice job of finding a way when we had to. The message (Friday night) was just keep swinging and we did. I felt like we just couldn’t get those final few swings to fall toward the end of the game.”
Illinois has to hit the reset button — and fast — with its next match coming at 7 p.m. Saturday at Huff Hall against Iowa.
“Obviously you learn the lessons from (Friday night), but Iowa’s a whole different opponent,” Tamas said. “The conference is wide open this year, and you’ve got to make sure you’re ready to play every single night.”