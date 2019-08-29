CHAMPAIGN — The statistics from the 2018 season weren’t pretty for the Illinois defense.
More than 500 yards per game allowed. Just as many struggles against the run (122nd nationally) and the pass (116th).
Too many points allowed, too, with three separate Big Ten teams dropping 63 on the Illini, and Iowa doing it in a 63-0 rout. To cap it off, a negative turnover margin for a defense — at least in theory — predicated on taking the ball away.
Add it all together and that’s why the number “128” became a popular talking point and motivational tactic this spring, summer, into fall training camp and heading into Saturday’s 2019 season opener at 11 a.m. against Akron. Illinois ranked 128th in total team defense out of 130 FBS teams last season, with even the reclassifying Liberty posting better numbers.
“To a man, we use it quite a bit,” Illinois coach Lovie Smith said. “Quite often. We want to own that. Does that give you motivation when you haven’t done something well? Absolutely, and we can say that not only about our defense but about our football team in general.”
A “128” graphic has a prominent place in one of the defensive meeting rooms in the brand new Henry Dale and Betty Smith Football Performance Center. There’s certainly no hiding from last year’s shortcomings.
“It definitely is a reminder,” redshirt junior linebacker and newly-appointed team captain Jake Hansen said. “It’s embarrassing. No one wants to hear that. No one wants to be identified as one of the poorer units in college football. It’s motivating, for sure.”
The use of “128” as a motivational tool, though, has changed in the days leading up to playing the Zips at Memorial Stadium.
“It’s like a temporary tattoo,” redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Jamal Woods said. “That’s what we were about last year, but this year it’s time for us to change that around. We’ve got to become the No. 1 defense.
“It pushed us. We don’t want to be in that position no more. It makes the team look bad as we were 128th, but the coaches make us work harder every day so we can lower that number.”
Woods said Smith has been the driving force of the change in how “128” is viewed. The Illini coach is the one Woods got the temporary tattoo analogy from.
“That would be maybe tough, you know, five, six months ago, but now it doesn’t really matter an awful lot,” Smith said. “That doesn’t come with us. If we were No. 1, that doesn’t come with us. We’re starting over. We have a new chance to start and get it right, and we’re comfortable with how it will play out this year.”
Smith used part of his opening statement during Monday’s weekly press conference to declare the Illinois defense had improved. He declined, however, to go into specifics from three weeks worth of training camp that had him feeling so positive.
“The test comes this week,” Smith said instead. “It’s not like we’ve done a lot of scrimmaging. I’m just going on what I’ve seen through my years — my experience — on what it looks like before you get a chance to show it on the field. We’re better, and we should be.”
Hansen agreed that facing Akron would be the first true test of the Illinois defense. The 6-foot-1, 225-pound outside linebacker has seen, however, at least a shift in the way the defense competed in spring practices and training camp.
“I think you look at times where we’re really dominant and really taking the ball away a lot,” Hansen said. “We’re just competing every single day. Sometimes you saw that last year — even on Saturdays — some days we weren’t even competing the way we should have been. I’m really confident in this year and really confident in our game plan and our defensive coordinator in Coach Smith.”
Smith will start this season like he finished last, pulling double duty as head coach and defensive coordinator. Hansen said having the defense come straight from Smith — all the decisions, all the play calls — has been a positive change. Woods agreed that Smith running the defense has been one of the biggest differences this offseason.
“He’s energetic about practice now, about the defense,” Woods said. “He has us running around to the ball every play, and he’s making sure we stay technical. He visits every group and makes sure we’re doing the right technique.
“We’re just taking it a whole other step. We’re (going to) come with a lot of pressure this year, and the defense, we’re finna get ready to go eat.”