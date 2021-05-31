SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Now, the fun begins.
Against a program, no less, who denied the Illinois men’s golf team a shot to play for the 2017 NCAA championship.
The Illini are among the final eight teams still in the field at the 2021 NCAA Championships and will get a chance to knock off Oklahoma when match play quarterfinals begin Tuesday morning at Grayhawk Golf Club.
Illinois finished fifth after Monday’s round concluded 72 holes of stroke play, with the Sooners just ahead of them on the leaderboard in fourth. The two perennial national title contenders last met at this stage back in 2017 at Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove, with Oklahoma winning a national semifinal match before going on to win the Sooners’ second national title.
“Oklahoma’s a great program,” Illini coach Mike Small said Monday night.
“They’ve got a veteran team. And a lot of those guys were on that team that beat us (in 2017). We’re going to have to play really hard (Tuesday) and really smart to give them a battle.”
Michael Feagles played smart golf the last four days. Competitive golf, too, that had the Illini senior in the mix towards the tail end of Monday’s round for an individual national championship in his hometown.
The 23-year-old Scottsdale native ultimately finished fourth at 4-under 276, three shots behind national champion Turk Pettit of Clemson.
“He’s played as well as anybody in the country all year,” Small said. “You look at his finishes, he’s been consistent. His leadership’s been invaluable this year, especially leading by example.”
Illinois sophomore Jerry Ji tied for 29th at 5-over 285, with his 7-over 77 on Monday the worst of his four rounds. Junior Adrien Dumont de Chassart tied for 34th at 7-over 287 after closing with a 3-over 73 on Monday and fellow junior Tommy Kuhl tied for 44th at 10-over 290 by completing a 4-over 74 on Monday. Feagles’ classmate, super senior Giovanni Tadiotto, carded his second straight 73 on Monday. He and Feagles are the only current Illini to experience match play at the NCAA Championships since Illinois hasn’t reached this stage since 2017.
Still, it’s the program’s seventh trip to match play in the last 10 years.
“I know they’re excited to be back here,” Small said. “They feel good about it.”
Strong play is what has Illinois playing again on Tuesday. Knock off Oklahoma and a national semifinal match awaits later on Tuesday against either Arizona State or North Carolina. The host Sun Devils led the team leaderboard on Monday night after stroke play concluded and were the only team to finish under par during the past four rounds.
Illinois managed to overcome a shaky start on Monday by shooting nine strokes better on the back nine than on the front nine. It’s an aspect they’ll have to clean up on Tuesday.
“We came out a little careless,” Small said. “We didn’t place the ball where we needed to place it. And the course bit us. As a coach, you’re wondering is it us or is it the golf course, and I think time showed the course was playing difficult. But still we need to control our golf ball a little better than that. We righted the ship.”
Now, they have a chance to play for the ship. A national championship has eluded the Illini — their best finish was as a runner-up in 2013 — during Small’s two-plus decades of having Illinois dominate the Big Ten.
Feagles and friends get a chance to change that narrative on Tuesday, but will need two wins just in order to reach Wednesday afternoon’s national championship match.
“This is the goal of every college program in the country at the start of the season,” Small said. “This is where you want to get.”