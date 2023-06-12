CHAMPAIGN — Hosting multiple official visitors this past weekend continues to pay off for Illinois. The Illini landed a commitment from Lyons Township lineman Eddie Tuerk late Monday morning.
Tuerk's decision comes less than 24 hours after three-star Dublin (Ohio) Coffman defensive lineman and Stansbury (Utah) linebacker Easton Baker also committed to the Illini following their own official visits.
"One of my goals has been to play college football, especially in the Big Ten," Tuerk wrote in his commitment note posted to Twitter. "I've been blessed to be surrounded by people who have helped me achieve that goal. I would like to thank my Mom and Dad for guiding me throughout the recruiting process and pushing me to be the best I can be."
Tuerk plays for former Illinois quarterback Jon Beutjer at Lyons Township. The Lions went 9-4 overall last season and reached the quarterfinals of the Class 8A playoffs before losing to eventual state champions Loyola Academy.
Tuerk is ranked as a defensive lineman by all of the recruiting services. The 6-foot-4, 280-pounder, though, could flip sides of the field and play on the offensive line. Rivals ranks Tuerk as a four-star recruit, while 247Sports, On3 and ESPN all have him as a three-star prospect.
Multiple Power Five programs were involved in Tuerk's recruitment. The in-state product ultimately picked the Illini from a group of offers that included Miami, Northwestern, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Cincinnati, Duke, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas State, Louisville, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Syracuse, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Western Michigan and Wisconsin.
Tuerk is a top 10-20 prospect in Illinois depending on the ranking service. Rivals has him at No. 9 in the state at the top end, while 247Sports places him at No. 17 at the bottom end of the range.
Illinois' 2024 recruiting class has doubled in the last 24 hours with the commitments of John, Baker and Tuerk. The Illini's class still ranks 12th in the Big Ten — ahead of Maryland and Michigan State — but has risen to 59th nationally, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
Tuerk is the highest-ranked recruit in the class so far. The class also includes three-star Starkville (Miss.) quarterback Trey Petty, three-star Pickerington North (Ohio) defensive lineman Angelo McCullom and three-star Mundelein offensive lineman Brandon Hansen.