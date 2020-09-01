CHAMPAIGN — Last week marked the resumption of classes on the Illinois campus.
The return of tens of thousands of students to Champaign-Urbana.
Gone is what Illinois men’s basketball coach Brad Underwood called the “soft bubble,” which the Illini existed in earlier this summer amid the coronavirus pandemic after the team made its own return to campus and got back to regular workouts at Ubben Basketball Complex.
“The first week has been a little bit of a learning experience, I think,” Underwood said during a radio appearance on ‘Illini Pella Saturday Sports Talk, on WDWS 1400-AM. “We’re still adjusting some kids’ schedules.”
The bulk of the team is taking online classes this semester. While some are attending in-person classes on campus, Underwood said a few of those are just eight-week courses. The combination limits some of the interaction the players might have with the campus at large.
But it doesn’t eliminate it completely.
“When you’re talking about in-person classes, you’re obviously going to have some interaction,” Underwood said. “You bring back 40,000 students, and you know there’s going to be some interaction. We’ve got all of our guys for the most part — with the exception of a couple who were tied up in some leases — staying in the same complex. I like that a lot. It’s not big, so it limits traffic.”
The university’s testing protocols also eased some of Underwood’s concerns. All students are tested twice a week — with no more than three days between tests — and have to have a negative test to enter campus buildings. The Safer Illinois app, of which Underwood called the developer a genius, is managing all things COVID-19 related.
“We’re so far ahead of the curve at the University of Illinois in terms of what other people are doing,” Underwood said. “To think we’re not going to have positives would be foolish. There will be some of those cases happen, but we’re prepared for them and we know how to deal with them and we’re catching them. That’s what’s been really impressive about all this to this point.”
Protocol, though, doesn’t change the fact the Illinois basketball team has a noticeable presence on campus. Last season’s successes revitalized both the program as a whole and the interest in it. The Illini aren’t anonymous college students — even behind the mandated masks.
Sophomore center Kofi Cockburn, who certainly stands out in a crowd at 7-foot and 285 pounds, said he felt like the student body has “a great understanding” of the current circumstances.
“If a kid comes over to give me a high-five, I’m like, ‘Quarantine, buddy,’” Cockburn said while also flashing a double thumbs up. “I feel like they’re really understanding of the situation. I love it here, man. They’re still showing their support, but they’re showing it from a distance. I love what Illinois is doing as a program and as a school. … It’s about staying safe, making sure that we follow protocol and do the right things so we have a great year.”
Underwood has kept his team in small group workouts with the resumption of classes in the last week. The coaching staff has incorporated some two-on-two, three-on-three and ball screen work to those workouts, but until all the players’ schedules are settled and there’s a clear feel for what students on campus means in regard to the pandemic, the Illini won’t branch out into full team workouts just yet.
The patience comes after positive tests and ensuing mandatory quarantines earlier this summer although the team has been coronavirus-free the last month.
“This summer was so valuable for us because it was educational,” Underwood said. “My son Tyler did 28 days in quarantine through contact tracing. They got a great education of what that process was like, the importance of wearing a mask, the importance of how we’re handling entrance and exit of our facilities
“That process has become second nature. You’ve got to come in with a mask. When you’re in around building and not on the court you’ve got a mask on. … The summer was great for us. We were able to gain some valuable lessons and understand what we’re doing.”