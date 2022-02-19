EAST LANSING, Mich. — The hometown of Brad Underwood currently boasts two Pizza Hut locations.
When Brad Underwood was growing up in McPherson, Kan., the small town an hour north of Wichita, Kan., though, there was one that was the go-to spot.
And not always for pizza and breadsticks.
Just off the exit from Interstate 135. Away from Main Street and prying eyes that might take an interest in a group of teenage boys looking to solve their arguments with a bit of rough and tumble action.
“We all went to the Pizza Hut parking lot when we all needed a good throwdown,” Underwood said. “That’s before everybody shot everybody. Nobody did that back in the day. We lined up, turned the car lights on and had some fun. See if we could get bloodied up a little bit. It was never good when you woke up in the morning and mom asked you what happened.”
A purpose, a main theme, existed in relation to the Illinois men’s basketball coach taking a trip down memory lane Friday morning.
It wasn’t the first time Underwood had likened playing in the Big Ten to a Pizza Hut parking lot brawl. That analogy only takes on more meaning in February — particularly when six teams are within three games of the league leader in the standings with roughly two weeks remaining in the regular season.
A measure of toughness is needed in both. A measure of toughness No. 12 Illinois (18-7, 11-4 Big Ten) didn’t show in Wednesday night’s 70-59 loss at Rutgers. A measure of toughness the Illini will have to find to fare better at 11 a.m. Saturday in East Lansing, Mich., against No. 19 Michigan State (18-7, 9-5).
“We went in there last year and it was as physical a game as I’ve been a part of,” Underwood said of Illinois’ 81-72 loss last February at the Breslin Center. “I don’t expect any different. I expect a hard-fought battle. I expect us to fight better than we did (Wednesday). It hurt my soul after the Rutgers game for them to feel like they played harder than my team. That doesn’t happen very often. I really challenged our guys with that.”
That was the main point Underwood tried to get across during his Friday morning Zoom call with reporters. If an opportunity presented itself to discuss his team’s lackadaisical effort against Rutgers, he took it. That an always physical Michigan State is next up on the schedule — a direct challenge to Illinois’ energy and effort — didn’t matter to Underwood. The opponent doesn’t dictate his expectations.
“As a team with grown men, we better respond better than we did against Rutgers,” Underwood said. “To me, that’s just classic getting whipped. I’ve made it in this business and been successful in this business because my teams — and everybody that plays our teams — knows that we fight. We didn’t fight the other night. We just took it.”
That message was likely communicated in the first minutes after Wednesday’s loss. Then reinforced in Thursday’s practice and again Friday before the team left for East Lansing.
Those two days’ worth of preparation, Illinois senior guard Trent Frazier said, are important.
The Illini can’t just show up Saturday at the Breslin Center and decide to go at the Spartans — whom Illinois beat 56-55 at State Farm Center in Champaign on Jan. 25 — at the opening tip. The groundwork had to be in place before they climbed the steps to their charter flight out of Willard Airport on Friday afternoon.
“You’ve got to take that time seriously and getting better at the things you’re struggling at,” Frazier said. “This is the time you try to get your team more connected because you know the stretch run is going to be difficult. It’s a mindset. We’ve got to come in every day, get better and just stay together.
“We know what kind of game it’s going to be. We know it’s going to be a football game. We’ve got to bring our helmet and shoulder pads and be ready to scrap with them for 40 minutes. I’m sure our guys are ready for that. We’re going to take that challenge and be ready to go in there and try to get a win.”
Underwood said he considered padding up his team and calling Illinois football coach Bret Bielema over to Ubben Basketball Complex to run a more physical practice. Concerns about job security left that solely in the idea basket.
It was probably just a joke. But Underwood was straightforward when noting he rebuilt the Illinois men’s basketball program based on toughness and playing with an edge.
An edge the Illini didn’t have earlier this week.
“We can’t run from a bad outing,” Underwood said. “It’s always back to the grindstone. You get knocked down, you get up. In this league, you’re going to get knocked down. We don’t play in some of these low-level leagues like when I was at (Stephen F. Austin). We were working on three scouts a year. That was it. We never even covered teams half the time. In this league, you’re going to get knocked down. It’s about how many times you can get back up and rally.”