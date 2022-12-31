TAMPA, Fla. — Bret Bielema’s first chance to coach Illinois football in a bowl game also comes with a new experience for the coach.
He pointed out as much during his Thursday press conference alongside Mississippi State’s Zach Arnett, who will lead the opposing Bulldogs versus the Illini at the ReliaQuest Bowl.
“All the bowl games — seven straight at Wisconsin, and three of the five (seasons) at Arkansas — I’d never had a player opt out of a game,” Bielema said. “We had three guys opt out, three good players. That’s the first unique challenge.”
Not one that Bielema or his two coordinators are sweating, though.
Sure, the staff would prefer to have star running back Chase Brown and standout defensive backs Devon Witherspoon and Sydney Brown among its player ranks as the Illini (8-4) attempt to win their first bowl game since 2011 against No. 24 Mississippi State (8-4). Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. on Monday at Raymond James Stadium.
But they also view these absences as a prime opportunity for other athletes to step up.
“It’s been easy to lock these guys in,” Bielema said. “Our kids have really enjoyed the process of preparing for an opponent, because there’s no rules now in bowl prep. It’s unlimited. You don’t have to worry about 20 hours.
“And for coaches and for players that love the game of football, the more you can teach and coach and slow the game down, the better they’ll play. And that’s what’s fun about the bowl game.”
Bielema said his team essentially is 100 percent health-wise going into the bowl game, minus an injury suffered by redshirt freshman offensive lineman Josh Gesky in a practice leading up to the Illini’s arrival in Florida.
Arnett responded in kind for Mississippi State, which isn’t dealing with any opt-outs — not counting previously announced transfer plans. Of course, Arnett is still learning how to balance the combined duties of head coach and defensive coordinator following the death of former coach Mike Leach earlier this month.
“It’s been a learning experience, to say the least,” Arnett said. “Got a lot (to worry about) trying to prepare for a great offense — still being the defensive coordinator, call the defense. But then, obviously, (I’m) also responsible for seeing the whole program.”
Illinois offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. and defensive coordinator Aaron Henry can focus specifically on their sides of the ball. Granted, this will mark Henry’s first game as defensive coordinator, following his promotion from defensive backs coach earlier this month in the wake of Ryan Walters’ departure.
Henry said Friday that Walters afforded defensive position coaches the chance to call plays and perform other duties that have made Henry’s job transition a bit smoother.
And the Illini executed a similar strategy with players at certain positions throughout the season, for a variety of reasons.
“Over the course of the year, especially with players opting out and stuff, you’ve got to get guys playing a little more a little earlier, get them that confidence,” Henry said. “To have Xavier Scott start this year, probably one of the biggest games in Michigan, to have Tyler Strain start a couple games this year and get a massive interception versus Purdue, and now those guys being starters for us, that was huge.”
Henry also pointed to individuals like freshmen Tyson Rooks and Elijah Mc-Cantos and redshirt freshman Kionte Curry, all defensive backs, in that vein.
“All these young players, this is a great opportunity for them,” Henry said. “This experience is monumental.”
Lunney must plan Illinois’ offensive attack around not having the athlete who earned a finalist nod for the Doak Walker Award, given annually to college football’s top running back.
No Chase Brown just means more repetitions for sophomore Reggie Love III, along with the chance for sophomore Josh McCray to work his way back into the rushing rotation after suffering an early-season injury.
“Reggie, what he’s done for us this past year and the way he stepped in when he had his opportunity (is great),” Lunney said Friday. “Game after game, time after time, he made plays for us in critical spots. So we know that he’s ready to step up and take that role, and it’s good to have Josh back in the fold to be healthy. So I’m excited to see how that unfolds.”
This also allows Lunney to begin realizing at least some of the potential his 2023 running backs group possesses.
“Our focus is to try to put our best foot forward to win the game. We’re going to feature that guys that we believe can help us do that,” Lunney said. “It certainly does (come) with anticipation of giving you a preview of what that room will look like.
“And that’s really, to be honest with you, what these bowl games have turned into. That process for a lot of position groups — and not just here, but across the country — guys are getting their opportunity, that have worked hard and helped us along the way.”