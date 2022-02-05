CHAMPAIGN — Bret Bielema should have at least one of his offensive line spots locked down at the start of the 2022 season.
Veteran big man Alex Palczewski announced Saturday evening that he'll return for a sixth season with the Illinois football program. He made his declaration via an image on Twitter sporting the phrase "I'm back!" in large, white lettering. A team press release indicates Palczewski was granted another season of eligibility by the NCAA.
"Thank you to Coach Bielema and all the people who helped make this opportunity become reality," Palczewski said in a statement released by the team. "I am grateful that I get to represent the best university in the nation for another year and excited t get back to work with the team."
Palczewski was an All-Big Ten honorable mention selection last season, playing seven games at tackle and five games at guard for the 5-7 Illini. The Mt. Prospect native has made 52 career starts, cited by Illinois as more than any other active NCAA player. The mark is tied with outgoing teammate Vederian Lowe for the Illini career starts record.
Palczewski missed half of his traditional senior season in 2020 with a knee injury.